Nomination for Dundalk cash and carry manager

Fintan Smyth who has been manager of Value Centre Dundalk for the past eighteen years, has been shortlisted for a prestigious national industry award in the annual ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards.

He has been nominated in the Cash & Carry Manager of the Year category. of the awards, which is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the Irish retail calendar.

“The honour of being a finalist in the annual ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards is a tremendous acknowledgement of the ongoing excellence of Value Centre Dundalk. I want to take the opportunity to congratulate Fintan and the whole team,” Cash & Carry Director, BWG Foods, Vincent Brown said.

To win a Shelflife retail management award is a high point in the career of many of Ireland’s best performing managers from across a variety of categories and at various levels of career progression and the event is also the principal networking event for managers from across all retail and wholesale brands to gather with colleagues, business partners, suppliers and friends.

The ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards are the long-standing benchmark for those in management in the retail industry.

This year’s gala ceremony, which takes place on October 27 in the Royal Marine Hotel in Dublin, will be an opportunity to celebrate the hard-working managers who have shown tremendous dedication to their customers and colleagues during the outbreak of Covid-19.