Nick’s pitch welcomes Sags Coffee

Sarah Ann Gregory at her new coffee van at St. Nicholas GFC on the Rathmullan Road. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Emma Macken and Denise O'Brien enjoying a coffee with Sarah Ann Gregory at her new coffee van at St. Nicholas GFC on the Rathmullan Road. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Recently opened on the Rathmullan Road, just inside St Nicholas GFC pitch, Sags Coffee has already been victim to great success from the community.

The duo, Sarah Gregory and Garry Bedford are partners, who made the decision to invest and open a coffee van at the Nick’s due to a lack of facilities on their side of the town.

"There’s nothing around this side of Drogheda apart from the Centre, and I just thought it would be easier for people to get a coffee handmade for them. It’s a nice little area,” said Garry.

They chose the Nick’s pitch as they believe its continuously expanding and has a huge amount of footfall in the community, deciding the coffee van would bring joy to the people of the club and people in the area.

"There’s a lot of activity around the Nick’s pitch, with blitz and bingo taking place regularly,” said Sarah.

“The footfall is brilliant, the gym, Livy’s fitness, she brings loads of people in, and then there’s the Irish Dancing on the Tuesday and the Thursday, so there’s always something on in the club and nothing around here,” said Sarah.

The idea came to Sarah during one of the lockdowns when she would look out over at the Nick’s pitch and upon seeing the footfall she thought, “wouldn’t a coffee van just be brilliant in there.”

"We have loads of plans for the coffee van,” said Garry, with Sarah hoping to add a feminine touch with decorative flowers. The couple will also be adding a seating area to allow people to stop off on their walks and have a small break.

Next on their to-do list is to add toasties and soups to the menu, however the first need to get the HSE involved in this aspect of their journey.

"The biggest thing we need to do now is to get Environmental Health under the HSE involved. We’re trying to do as much as we can in the backgrounds before we go through it, especially with the sandwiches,” said Garry

Also on their agenda is to introduce iced coffees for the spring and summer time, with the need to invest in a dishwasher and a freezer for the ice cubes.

Garry explained that with the announcement of the club receiving a huge amount of funds, the walkway is expected to be upgraded along with an extension of 50m of building planned for the club over the next year. An all weather pitch is also expected to be installed.

Sarah and Garry bought the old horse box just before Christmas, with Sarah falling in love with the colour of the trailer. “Originally we were going to go for a coffee container, but I thought the style of an old horse box was more retro and vintage looking,” said Sarah.

They decided to keep the retro theme going, with Sarah saying she didn’t want to modernise it up too much, taking Garry almost seven week to build.

The duo credit their love of coffee to their young children, “it was either a bottle of wine or a coffee, so we chose the coffee.” Sarah laughed.

Purchasing their coffee beans from an Italian man who lives in Sligo, Paulo Kane, who imports them from his home town in Rossini, the couple also bought their coffee machine from him.

Garry and Sarah welcomed Paulo to Drogheda for a full days barista training, "practice makes perfect at the end of the day,” said Garry.

Saggs coffee also offer loyalty cards, with some people already on their second and third one.