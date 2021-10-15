New ‘Park and Share’ facility opened on M1

Aerial view of the new Park and Share facility on the M1

Commuters and day-trippers now have a safer, more accessible way to travel to Dublin and beyond, following the launch of the new ‘Park and Share’ facility just south of Dundalk.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Louth County Council confirmed the opening of what is Ireland’s first purpose-built park and share on the motorway network.

The new facility is located off junction 16 (formally the N52 Junction) on the M1, and has been opened for the last week.

“The 226 parking bay facility represents an investment in the order of €1 million, and will significantly improve safety at the junctions off the M1 motorway, in particular the N33, N53 and R215 where there is an existing safety issue of parking in the verge,” said a TII spokesman,

The facility features 226 Parking Bays, including 22 disabled parking bays.

The park and share is also wired for Electric Vehicles (EV) , with all parking bays having been prepared for electric vehicle provision

Other vital facilities include: Flood lighting, CCTV Cameras, turnaround area to facilitate pick up and drop offs, pedestrian footpaths and safe access off the R215.

The spokesman confirmed that the launch of the park and share will also see the closing of existing hard-shoulders on the N33, N53 and R215 to prevent future on-road parking

For any motorists unfamiliar with the area VMS signage has been installed directing drivers to the park and share

“The Park and Share Facility was initiated and funded by TII. The site was originally identified through the TII Road Safety Inspection process, which found that there was dangerous parking taking place in the verge and hard shoulders of the National Routes adjacent to the M1,” he added.

“The scheme was progressed by Louth County Council as well as technical advisors for the scheme, Bruton Consulting Engineers and PMCE. Construction works were undertaken by ACS Civils Ltd.”

“The opening of the scheme means that vehicles currently parking adjacent to high-speed national roads will now be able to park safely in a purpose-built parking facility. The facility will have the added benefit of also incentivising more vehicle sharing and access to private bus operators, which in turn will reduce the environmental impact of commuting in individual cars.”