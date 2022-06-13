Military museum under threat from soaring insurance costs

Founder of the Military Museum in Collon William Sullivan says he is heartbroken at the prospect of having to close his beloved museum due to soaring insurance and rates costs.

William Sullivan shares his extensive array of military memorabilia with the public, which he has lovingly collected over almost 50 years, in his museum in Starinagh.

But with annual insurance now a whopping €28,000 as well as council rates of, he says, €1,000 a month, William feels he can't stay open much longer.

"I have many sleepless nights now, when I go down to the museum and look around saying ‘I have let you down lads,” says William, whose museum attracts 15,000 visitors to the Boyne Valley per year. “I barely take a wage myself for this – it is purely a passion of mine to make history interesting for people – but I love doing it, and I can’t bear to think I will have to close it down.”

When William opened it eight years ago, his insurance was €6,500 annually, and it has increased steadily for the past few years, and is now almost five times the price.

"That is crippling enough, but on top of that, I have to pay commercial rates to Meath County Council, even though museums are exempt from rates,” he says. “They have me classed as a warehouse and not a museum, which is killing me, as it is a big attraction to the area.”

Local Aontu representative Peter Whelan has been making representations on behalf of William and the museum.

"The war museum was granted planning permission in 2012 as a museum by Meath County Council, and received a €200,000 grant (public money) from Meath Partnership in 2013 for a military war museum,” he explains. “It was listed along with many other not for profit organisations and businesses in the Meath area, in awards ceremonies run by Meath County Council and others, so I have written a letter to Meath County Council asking for a meeting with the chief executive of the council and asking them to explain this anomaly.

"I have had hundreds of people contact me to give their support to William and his museum. I hope the council can correct this anomaly and I also will ask them to reimburse William and his company with rates that were taken.”

In response, Meath County Council has said:

"The Valuation Office has categorised the property as a Warehouse for valuation purposes. Any issue with this needs to be addressed to them, they are the statutory body that provide valuation services for the state,” said a spokesperson. “Meath County Council deal with all businesses with regard to the type of business engaged, not the property categorisation given by the Valuation Office. This can be shown most recently with regard to the recent Commercial Rates Waiver Scheme, Restart Grant and SBASC schemes. Many different business types operate out of warehouse/storage type facilities, gyms, cafes etc. and are dealt with on that basis”.

William says he has had offers from the public about Go Fund Me pages or fundraising drives, but is appealing to people not to.

"I am very grateful, but it’s a long-term plan I need, not a quick fix,” he says. “I need a miracle but miracles do happen, and I have had 46 years of pure fun, and it’s been tough but I have met the best of people and had the time of my life, so if it comes to an end, so be it.”