Miles for Marshes fundraiser for Pieta

Vladimir Mihailovs and Shane Leonard with Shannon Glenn and Anna Croke at the Marshes fundraising static cycle in aid of its charity partner Pieta. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Staff and retailers at Marshes Shopping Centre enjoyed a fundraising static cycle in aid of its charity partner Pieta at the centre last weekend.

Participants cycled for 20 minutes each on static bicycles on the Marshes Mall to raise funds for the charity, which helps those in suicidal distress and people engaged in self-harm.

‘Miles for Marshes’ saw plenty of sweat as staff and retailers pushed themselves physically for Pieta, which first opened its doors in 2006.

Since then it has seen and helped over 60,000 people in distress and operates 20 locations across Ireland. Pieta employs over 200 therapists and support staff, and the demand for its services is increasing.

“This event was a great occasion and Marshes is proud to help contribute to the critical work of our charity partner Pieta,” said centre manager Sean Farrell.

“Thank you to everybody who took park and came along to enjoy the spectacle.”