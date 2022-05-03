Make Dundalk blooming marvellous

The hard-working teams at Dundalk Tidy Towns and Dundalk BIDS are urging local businesses to help them make the town blooming marvellous.

The town is looking very colourful thanks to the Facades project undertaken by Dundalk Bids which has really brightened up the main streets and the Tidy Towns volunteers have been busy collecting rubbish for the annual Spring Clean during the month of April.

Landmark buildings such as Connell & Co, one of the town’s oldest family businesses, have been given a fresh coat of paint. The old hand-painted sign on the side of the shop was also brought back to life, while the sign for Stewarts in Clanbrassil Street has also been painted as part of the Ghost Signs project.

The work doesn’t stop there though, as judging will be taking place for the Tidy Towns and other competitions over the summer months.

Martin McElligott, BIDS, and Helen Byrne, Dundalk Tidy Towns are urging local businesses to play their part by putting hanging baskets or troughs outside their premises.

These have all been planted up and will be available in the coming weeks once the danger of frost has past. All the shop owner has to do it look after the planters by watering them.

These are available at a special cost of €12 per hanging basket and €15 per overhead trough.

Contact fiona@dundalkbids.com | 0429352842 for an application form.