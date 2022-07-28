Louth’s Bellingham Castle named among top wedding venues

Louth’s Bellingham Castle has been named among Ireland’s top castle wedding venues by SaveMyDay.ie

Ireland is known internationally for its abundance of historic, romantic and utterly beautiful castles. The ‘wow factor’ wedding venues are ideal for couples after a fairytale feel for their celebrations or those looking for the right balance of historic charm and luxury for their big day.

Spanning over 800 years of history and dotted across Ireland from Dublin, Cavan, Roscommon, Louth, Kerry, Sligo and Clare, SaveMyDay.ie has curated a list of Ireland’s Best Castle Wedding Venues to help couples plan their ultimate big day.

All these spectacular castle wedding venues and many more are profiled on SaveMyDay.ie, where couples can connect with any of the venues and enquire for free about their upcoming nuptials. The online wedding platform connects couples with ceremony and party venues that are the right fit for them - whatever their style, or their budget.

Nestled in the medieval village of Castlebellingham and set on the banks of the glistening River Glyde, Bellingham Castle is an opulent exclusive-hire castle wedding venue where couples and their guests can enjoy a truly magical day in complete privacy.

Catering for wedding parties from 20 to 200, the venue also holds a civil ceremony licence, so couples can plan all of their very special day to be held at the 17th century castle which is bursting with rich history, splendour, and old-world luxury.

The centrepiece of this scenic 17-acre estate includes a weir and man-made river island with footbridges, mature trees and formal gardens. From magnificent reception rooms to dreamy and palatial bedrooms, Bellingham Castle is fully refurbished, yet retains all of its unique character and charm, elegance and sophistication.

For further information check out online wedding platform www.SaveMyDay.ie