Louth shop sells out of popular Prime drink in four hours

A Co Louth ice-cream shop that was selling the popular Prime Hydration drink for €15 a bottle has reported that their stock sold out in four hours.

XXI Ice, which is based at Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk, announced on Facebook earlier this week that they had limited stocks of the Prime Hydration drink developed by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul to pre-order at €15 a bottle.

The following day they reported “We’ve sold out in just 4 hours. Lots of happy kids in Dundalk today. If we get anymore in stock we’ll let yous know.”

There has been phenomenal demand for the drink which comes in seven flavours and contains 10% coconut water, BCAAs, antioxidants and electrolytes.

It is stocked by ASDA in Britain and in Northern Ireland where it retails for £2 a bottle but sells out straight away. There have been reports of chaotic scenes in British supermarkets as customers battle to get the drink made famous on Tic Tok.

Responding to criticism regarding the price they were charging XXI said “Unfortunately it’s costing us close to €15 per bottle with shipping and import from a UK seller. If we’re doing it for money we’d be selling them at €20/30 like the rest of the shops in the country.”