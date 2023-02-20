Louth link to charity whiskey launched by US actor Liev Schreiber

The award-winning actor and director Liev Schreiber turned to the Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk, Co Louth, when he launched an Irish whiskey to the raise funds for his BlueCheck Ukraine charity.

Schreiber, who has appeared in Hollywood blockbusters including Scream, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and The Omen, directed by Dundalk-native John Moore, set up BlueCheck Ukraine to give humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country, where his maternal grandmother was born.

The Slainte Whiskey, which is available in a number of states across the United States, comes in two versions, the Smooth Blend, which retails at $38, and a limited edition18-Year-Old single malt, being sold at $499 a bottle.

"This brand began with an act of charity and as far as I'm concerned that's an auspicious start. I love the idea of building a brand that stands by its commitment to bring people together in more ways than one, " said Schreiber who worked with drinks expert Richard Davies to create the whiskey.

They travelled to Ireland last year and in an interview with Forbes he said “I visited Dublin to meet the whiskey people. Because this stuff is really hard to source. I visited Great Northern Distillery (which produces the main expression, in Dundalk). I watched a bunch of casks getting opened and I watched some blending. We spent time at the pubs, sipping a bunch of whiskey—probably too much whiskey.

He also revealed that while he has always been particular about what he drinks, he learned a lot about whiskey production during his visit to the distillery.

He said that by “working with the blender at Great Northern, I can now appreciate things I didn’t appreciate before. I detect orchard fruits versus vanilla, versus oak—(attuning your palate) to all these things, it makes it more fun to drink. I appreciated this sort of stuff with wine, but never really appreciated it with whiskey until then. And the casks have such a huge impact on the flavour. Especially with sherry butts. Nobody is drinking sherry but everybody wants sherried whiskey!”

This isn’t the first celebrity whiskey produced by the Teeling owned Great Northern Distillery, which opened in the former Harp brewery on the Carrick Road in 2015.

Last year the cast of the cult US comedy 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” worked with the both the Great Northern Distillery and Cooley Distillery, as well Wigle Whiskey in Pennsylvania, when they launched their own Four Walls whiskey collection.