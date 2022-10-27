Louth LEO Office is here to help local businesses

Running a business can be a challenge. But what if there were an expert team with supports, advice and training available to be your back-up?

That’s exactly what Local Enterprise Office Louth do for small businesses across the county.

“Local Enterprise Offices are a one-stop shop for anyone in business,” says Acting Head of Enterprise with Louth Local Enterprise Office, Riona McCoy. “We provide training, mentoring, business advice and management development programmes. We want to hear from businesses. We want to know what you need and how we can support. We’re here to walk every step of the journey with you, to signpost the supports available along the way.”

In certain cases, the Local Enterprise Office can also provide grant aid for businesses with strong potential business to scale, create employment and export.

“Sometimes business owners hesitate to get in touch because they feel they should be able to deal with things on their own. But that’s actually the opposite. Whatever challenge you are going through in your business, chances are we’ve seen it before and we have a way to help. We have connections in all types of sectors and all areas of expertise and we can help you to progress much quicker than if you were to do it alone. Why try to work things out alone when you can learn from those who’ve been there before you?”

She says that one of their most popular supports is their weekly Business Advice Clinic.

"This offers business owners a one-to-one appointment with one of our Business Advisors. These free, online sessions are ideal for businesses at any stage, whether you have an idea you want to discuss or are looking for supports to grow your business. Our expert team can talk to you about your business and identify the supports that would be most beneficial to you.”

“Our website, http://localenterprise.ie/louth, is a great place to start. You’ll find all of our training, mentoring and management development supports listed. Looking to improve your financial management skills? We’ve got a support for that. Looking to make your business more sustainable? We’ve got a support for that. Looking to improve your management skills and that of your team? We’ve got a support for that. Looking to make your business more efficient and profitable? Well, we’ve also got a support for that too.”

“The Local Enterprise Office is supported by Louth County Council and Enterprise Ireland. We are the state agency responsible for supporting small and medium enterprises to establish, grow and scale it is what we’re here for. No matter what you’re going through chances are we’ve seen it before and we can help. So visit www.localenterprise.ie/louth or call 042 9335457 and talk to us today.”