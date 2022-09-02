Louth centre of excellence at heart of US software firm Kaseya’s expansion plans

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan, Shane Mulholland SVP Operations and Ireland Site Lead, Kaseya, Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, Victoria McKechnie, Project Executive, Technology, IDA Ireland celebrating the creation the announcement by Kaseya of 250 jobs and a second Irish site in Dundalk.

US software firm Kaseya is ramping up recruitment ahead of the opening of its new centre of excellence in Co Louth.

The company, which provides IT management and security software, announced in July that it plans on creating 250 new jobs in Dundalk over the next three years.

"We need people right now,” says Shane Mulholland, Senior Vice-President of Operations and Ireland Site Lead, who is looking forward to the new base opening in the coming months.

The firm, which already has its EMEA headquarters in Dublin since 2016, has taken a 20-year lease on an IDA building in the Finnabair Business Park.

"We have 80 people in our Dublin office and our plan is to have 250 new jobs in Dundalk in the next few years,” says Mulholland, adding that their future plans are even more ambitious.

"We would like to have something substantial in Dundalk that is a real legacy, not just something that is passing through.”

"We’re here for the long haul. We’re not a fly by night operation. We understand how people think that American companies can come and go but we will be building links with the community, going into schools and sports club. We want to be a brand that is recognised in the town and region.”

Founded in 2000, Kaseya currently serves customers in over 25 countries across a wide variety of industries, and has plans to employ 500 people in Ireland by 2025 in an expansion backed by the IDA.

It’s a major coup for Dundalk that the company decided to locate its second Irish base in the town and no small thanks is due to Mulholland.

A graduate of Queens University Belfast, he worked with First Derivatives in his hometown of Newry for over twenty years and is keenly aware of the benefits offered by Dundalk’s location on the M1 Corridor.

"When I joined First Derivatives, I was employee number 22, and it ended up with over 3,000 employees., 600 of whom were in Newry.”

Mulholland brought with him a wealth of experience when he joined Kaseya earlier this year, experience not just learned in the boardroom but also on the football pitch and the dressing room.

When the Florida headquartered company was looking for a new location in Ireland, there were plenty of other cities and towns to choose from – Galway, Cork, Limerick and Waterford were all in the mix, but thanks to Mulholland’s insight to the benefits posed by a site along the M1 corridor, Dundalk won out.

"As a local from the North East, I’m very passionate about creating these jobs, these high quality knowledge based jobs along the M1 corridor.”

He sees the town’s location, midway between Dublin and Belfast, as a major asset and hopes the company will attract workers not just from Co Louth, but from south Down, South Armagh, and the neighbouring counties of Meath, Monaghan and Cavan.

The past two years have witnessed a massive transformation in the world of work, as employers and employees alike realised that workers no longer need to be the office for the entire working week.

The growth of remote and hybrid working means that towns like Dundalk can attract such as like Kaseya that are basing themselves outside of big cities – something which is proving attractive to workers who don’t want to return to a long commute.

"Dundalk is ideal as it’s close enough to Dublin in terms of hiring people yet far enough away to give people the opportunity of not commuting there on a daily basis.”

"We’ve got folks in our Dublin office asking if they can move from Dublin to Dundalk as they don’t want to live in Dublin.”

They are, however, looking for employees who are willing to return to the office on a hybrid basis.

"We’ve looking at some days in the office and some days at home, with three days in the office and two days at home being where we want to be at in 2023.”

While the workers currently being recruited will initially work from home, they will be working on a hybrid basis when the Dundalk offices open later this year.

The company’s mantra is ‘Better Together’ and Mullholland believes that when employees are physically in the office they are more productive.

"The relationships you built are much stronger when you are together,” he says. “From a mental health perspective, it’s best for people to be in the office and it’s something we have to be mindful of. “

Whether it’s grabbing a cup of coffee or working on a project together, physically meeting their colleagues as opposed to seeing them on TEAMS meetings contributes to building the company’s workplace culture.

"We will be an Irish company in Dundalk that happens to be headquartered in Miami, so we can only build our culture when we are physically together in the office.”

There’s a ‘work hard play hard’ ethos, says Mulholland. He’s been with the company for three months now and says he’s enjoyed a few good nights out getting to know his colleagues.

He is looking forward to moving into the state of the art building in the Finnabair Business Park which will be fitted out to a very high standard.

Kaseya are currently recruiting for a wide variety of roles, including engineers, technical support and sales staff.

‘We need people right now,” Mulholland says. “We’re hiring like there’s no tomorrow.”

“We’re looking for a mix of age groups and experience. We’re looking for graduates and will be going to all the Graduate Fairs but we’re also looking at career changers and the long-term unemployed. We think we have an offering for everyone.”

They will be liaising with Dundalk Institute of Technology and also DCU to recruit for graduate roles.

"We are trying to position ourselves as a premium employer and to do that we have to have a highly competitive offer in terms of pay and one which also includes opportunities for promotion.”

“We are recruiting directly, not through an agency, so anyone interested in seeing what roles we have should go directly to the company website, where we have lots of roles.”

More information on the roles available at Kaseya is available on the company’s website www.kaseya.com/careers/ireland