Louth accountancy launch new graduate programme

UHY FDW have launched a new graduate programme aimed at developing and supporting their next generation of accountants and auditors.

Developed in partnership and part funded by Dundalk Chamber Skillnet, the programme has been developed around the 3 pillars of Personal, Relationship and Professional development.

The Personal & Relationship pillars are designed to assist the graduate understand their new responsibilities and assist with integration into a professional environment. The ability to effectively communicate with colleagues and clients is a key focus throughout.

The Professional Development pillar builds upon existing skills, expanding knowledge and understanding while supporting the graduate as they prepare for professional exams.

Speaking at the launch, Thomas McDonagh said “This programme is more than a technical training exercise, it includes an element of personal development and career planning that is important to us and our trainees. To develop well rounded capable professionals, we need to focus on more than academic and technical training. He continued “We could not have developed this programme without Dundalk Chamber Skillnet or Aidan Callan. Aidan has access to the best trainers and is excellent at sourcing content to fit our training requirements.”

Aidan Callan, Network Manager, Dundalk Chamber Skillnet stated, we’re delighted with how the programme has evolved. A key objective of this programme is to retain top talent in the North East, we’ve worked hard on developing a programme to compete with the larger Dublin firms and we feel we’ve achieved that. This programme demonstrates UHY FDW commitment to developing and investing in young talent.