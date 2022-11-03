Local solicitors upskill at training conference

Almost 100 solicitors from across Louth, Cavan and Monaghan attended the North East CPD Day 2022, a major legal conference which took place recently at the Four Seasons Hotel & Leisure Club, Monaghan

Organised by Law Society Skillnet in association with the Drogheda, Louth, Cavan and Monaghan Bar Associations, the day was the sixth in an annual series of specialised training events designed to support local solicitors in communities throughout Ireland to upskill on topics related to legal practice.

Solicitor Conor MacGuill of Conor MacGuill Solicitors, Dundalk, President of the Louth Bar Association, chaired the event.

“Each year, the North East CPD Day conference is a welcome opportunity for solicitors from across Louth, Cavan and Monaghan to take time away from their busy offices, to refocus and upskill,” he said.

“We were encouraged to see such a positive response to this year’s in-person event. Legal experts on conveyancing, probate and litigation addressed local solicitors to ensure we are up-to-date on importance practice changes so that we can provide the best possible service to our clients and communities.”

“For many, buying or selling a home is an important milestone. It is typically one of the biggest financial decisions a person can make in their life. The North East CPD Day 2022 discussed the top ten conveyancing and registration tips to ensure that local solicitors are providing their clients with the best advice when it comes to their next property transaction.

“Mistakes made in the buying or selling process can cause significant delays and have long-lasting financial consequences,” warned Mr MacGuill. “Thankfully, your local solicitor is an expert in conveyancing matters and can guide you each step of the way to make the process as stress free as possible.”

The North East CPD Day 2022 also discussed important updates relating to making a will.

“Solicitors are at the heart of local communities and deal with clients of varying needs every day,” explained Mr MacGuill. “We understand the importance of making a will and ensuring it is kept up-to-date, and we encourage every adult to have their will made.”

“Ensuring your will is up-to-date and valid can give you and your loved-ones peace of mind and can help avoid heartbreak down the line.”

“If you need to make a will, talk to your local solicitor who can guide you each step of the way.”

“Thanks to the North East CPD Day 2022, solicitors from across Louth and the north east are up-to-date on essential areas of law and are ready to meet the evolving needs of their clients.”

“If you need legal advice, whether on making a will, buying a home, employment or family matters, talk to your local solicitor,” said Mr Mr MacGuill.