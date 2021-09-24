LMETB sign agreement with UK on advanced manufacturing

Martin O Brien (front left), LMETB and Daniel Abram, 3DGBIRE with (Back Row L-R) Ben Johnson Ultimaker GB, Mark Rowan, Inspire 3D, Michael McGrath, AMTCE at the signing of an agreement with the Additive Manufacturing Group (AM Group) to collaborate and cooperate on transforming the advanced manufacturing industry in Ireland.

In the north-eastern corner of Leinster LMETB are taking big steps to build international relationships in the field of advanced manufacturing. Martin O Brien, Chief Executive, confirmed that he had signed an agreement with the Additive Manufacturing Group (AM Group) to collaborate and cooperate on transforming the advanced manufacturing industry in Ireland.

The agreement, in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Mr Ben Johnson, Managing Director of the AM Group. The memorandum commits LMETB and the AM group to providing a strategic umbrella arrangement between the AM Group and the recently established LMETB-Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre of Excellence (AMTCE) in Dundalk. It will also allow for engagement in specific collaborative projects to support the technological transformation of Ireland’s advanced manufacturing industry.

The signing of the MOU marks a significant increase in the opportunities that are available in advanced manufacturing to both unemployed and employed learners as well as to educators and to the industry as a whole. Irish industry will be better placed to exploit innovative approached and capacity for areas such as Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing which will accelerate the transition to Industry 4.0. This will be the key to maintaining Ireland’s global competitive position in industry and will allow for exciting and well-paid opportunities in the sector.

Speaking today at the signing Martin O’Brien, CEO LMETB welcomed the MOU between LMETB and the AM Group as it plays a key part of the vision of the Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Centre of Excellence (AMTCE) to support and empower the technological transformation of Ireland’s advanced manufacturing industry by attracting, developing and retaining world-class talent and skills.

Ben Johnson MD AM Group said that they were pleased to be cooperating with the AMTCE in Dundalk in the fast-moving additive manufacturing and 3D printing skills areas. He went on to say that they were excited to see the AMTCE’s state of the art facilities, industry standard equipment and training and congratulated Martin O’Brien and his team on their vision and resilience in establishing the AMTCE in Dundalk.