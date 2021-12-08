LEO here to help businesses plan for 2022

Louth’s Local Enterprise Office is here to provide supports to local SMEs to help them grow their businesses and make good their New Year resolutions for 2022.

“The Local Enterprise Office is your first port of call for all types of business supports,” Thomas McEvoy, Louth County Council’s Head of Enterprise explains. “For example, for small businesses looking to reduce energy usage and improve sustainability, check out our Green for Micro programme. This gives you access to a sustainability consultant who will work with you to create a sustainability action plan, tailored to your business.”

"If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it's the importance of good processes and being able to work from anywhere. Your Local Enterprise Office can offer supports to help digital transformation of your business. In addition, Local Enterprise Office Louth can provide grant aid to certain types of businesses."

“Think beyond borders by focusing on how to sell your product or service into international markets. The opportunities to sell internationally have transformed dramatically over the last few years. Talk to one of our team about the internationalisation supports available to help you break into overseas markets.”

These are just a selection of the supports available and LEO also offer traditional supports such as mentoring, training, Brexit Clinics, and Start Your Own Business programmes. They also provide specialist supports for the food, craft and retail sectors.

“No matter what stage your business is at, we have a support to help.” says Thomas. “Call us on 042 9335457 or email info@leo.louthcoco.ie to outline how we can help. Talk to us here at the Local Enterprise Office and together let’s help make 2022 a great year for your business!”

Visit www.localenterprise.ie/louth to find out more.