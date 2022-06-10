‘It’s a positive space, filled with like minded professionals’ says Dundalk web designer at launch of Connected Hubs

Sinead Spain, RTE Morning Ireland pictured at Creative Spark Downtown Hub with Paddy Malone, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, Ciara Breen, Hub Manager and Paul Rogers, owner of Carlton Web Solutions

Working in a ‘positive, collaborative space’ has been a real benefit to Dundalk company Carlton Web Design, who are based at the Creative Spark Downtown Hub.

“The space is a nice, bright new facility. It’s very collaborative, with brilliant staff.”

The onset of the pandemic led to a mass working from home operation for many companies, which had its advantages for staff and management alike.

But, Paul Rogers added the opportunity to work in a focused space like the Downtown Hub is also important.

"It’s a positive atmosphere here, with like minded professionals. It has the right ambiance for professional work.”

The Dundalk website company featured on RTE’s Morning Ireland during the launch by Minister Heather Humphreys of a series of measures to support remote working.

The added cost of paying for desk space in the hub is balanced, adds Paul, by the “value add” of meeting and mingling with other people “outside of your own company, so you get to organically grow the business. That opportunity doesn’t exist at home.”

Paddy Malone, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, sad the Downtown Hub “fitted right in” to the M1 Economic Corridor plan which had been launched before the pandemic, involving the three large towns of Drogheda, Dundalk and Newry.

He said the M1 Economic Corridor had been launched in response to the government’s 20 2040 Plan.

He added that figures taken, prior to the pandemic, showed there were 77,000 people travelling towards the city every day from this part of the country alone.

“We don’t need those 77,000 people moving towards Dublin, when we can work remotely using hubs like this and using other alternatives.”

The most vital service needed for remote working is broadband, said Paddy, “which we have in Dundalk.”

Meanwhile hub manager Ciara Breen said that work was ongoing to promote the wide range of services available.

She added that at the Downtown Hub there are 42 desks, two meeting rooms, a podcasting studio and privacy pods available for booking.

Remote working is “still relatively new” she added, and although some sectors are very open to it, others are not.