Ireland AM’s Derek Hartigan is driving business for Louth virtual driving school

Ireland AM’s popular weatherman Derek Hartigan popped into Ireland’s only virtual driving school, Dundalk’s Drive Virtual Driving Academy last Thursday as he presented the weather forecast.

Drive Virtual Driving Academy founder Paul Brady was delighted to welcome Derek to the ground-breaking driving school which he established last November in a unit at Williamson’s Mall.

Setting up the virtual driving school was a long held ambition for Paul as it was something he and his late wife Briege had talked about for years, having seen virtual simulators being used to teach learner drivers in France.

Following Briege’s death from cancer last year, Paul’s children Niamh and Caoimhin encouraged him to give up his job as a production manager in Dublin and to make the couple’s dream a reality.

The Drive Virtual Driving Academy’s logo is a steering wheel and a small blue butterfly in memory of Briege and her love of butterflies.

The business has been going from strength to strength, as learner drivers get their first experience behind the wheel on one of the three simulator cars which were built by a company with 30 years’ experience in the industry.

"I do a lot of work with the National Learning Network and two of their students were here for Derek’s visit on Thursday morning.”

The lessons are also popular with Transition Year students and early school-leavers.

Paul is delighted with the uptake from local schools and hopes that eventually the Road Safety Authority will give people credits for taking virtual driving lessons as it provides a safe learning environment with the added bonus that it’s carbon neutral.

As a result of Derek Hardigan presenting the Ireland AM weather from Drive Virtual Driving Academy, Paul says he has had lots of enquiries from around the country.

‘Shortly after the programme aired I got a phone call from a 77 year-old lady from Swords who had seen it and wanted me to teach her two daughters, who are in their fifties, to drive, and they are coming down on Saturday for their first lesson.”

"I’ve also got bookings from people from Leitrim, Cork and Dublin as well as all over Louth on foot of the coverage.”