Intact CEO Justin Lawless was finalist in EY Entrepreneur Of The Year awards

Justin Lawless of Intact Software and his wife Abbi Gilbourne pictured at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ awards ceremony recently.

Justin Lawless of Intact Software in Dundalk was one of the finalists at this year’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ awards ceremony. The event, which was televised on RTÉ One on Wednesday, November 30, was attended by many of Ireland’s leading entrepreneurs.

Intact Software are the creators of Intact ERP Accounting and Business Management Solutions. These systems help product & inventory focused businesses to digitally transform their processes to make them future-ready and to operate at their best. The company currently employs 300 people (between Ireland and the UK),.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme is a global recognition programme run in 145 cities in more than 60 countries. Currently in its 25th year in Ireland, the programme works to recognise, promote and build a supportive community around Ireland’s high-growth entrepreneurs and is considered one of the strongest programmes globally.

This year’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award went to Martin McKay, founder and CEO of the Co Antrim-based Texthelp, which was established in 1996 to assist people who have difficulties communicating.