IKEA opens Plan and Order Point in ground floor unit of Scotch Hall

A little bit of Sweden has arrived in Drogheda, bringing jobs and a buzz around town with it...

There were celebrations galore as the new Plan and Order Point in Drogheda, located on the ground level of the Scotch Hall Shopping Centre, was officially opened on Monday morning.

Staff gathered in the cheery and distinctive yellow uniforms, as interested shoppers flocked to see what all the fuss was about in the Drogheda shopping centre.

The new store will provide customers with free, one-to-one consultations with experienced IKEA kitchen and bedroom planners

Appointments can be made online via the IKEA website

The new Drogheda location is part of IKEA’s national expansion with more Plan and Order Points to come in Ireland this year.

Plan and Order Points are smaller stores dedicated to kitchen and bedroom planning where customers can find home furnishing advice and expertise to help design their ideal space. The initiative comes as part of the retailer’s ongoing transformation to make it easier as well as more accessible and sustainable to shop with IKEA.

“Our investment in Plan and Order Points is part of our long-term plan to transform our retail business, making it easier for our customers in Ireland to enjoy what IKEA offers using a number of convenient ways. Our store in Ballymun together with our service offers and digital solutions all complement each other, enabling us to be there for our customers, however they want to meet us. IKEA is committed to growing and investing in Ireland and the opening of these Plan and Order Points are just one part of this expansion,” said Martyn Allen, Market Manager, IKEA Ireland.

“These Plan and Order Points in Drogheda, Cork and Portlaoise will join the ones in Naas and St. Stephen’s Green Shopping. We look forward to announcing more of these Points which will be located in retail parks and shopping centres over the next 12 months

The focus in these stores will be on bespoke kitchen and wardrobe designs, although customers will be able to get inspiration and help in planning for any room in their home. Products can be ordered from across the full IKEA range for delivery direct to the customer’s home or a location of their choice. Each of these will be packed with inspiration, information, and expertise, enabling IKEA to support more customers with their design needs than ever before. Customers will be able to book an appointment to start their design with one of IKEA’s planning specialists or use the handy in-store self-service tools to design their own solution.

IKEA has previously opened two Plan & Order Points in Naas Co. Kildare and Stephen's Green in Dublin’s City Centre over the last 12 months. To date, IKEA has helped over 3,500 customers with their kitchen, bedroom and living room designs.

A Cork Plan and Order Point is scheduled to open later in 2023 while a fourth store in Portlaoise is planned to open by the end of the year.

Appointments to consult with one of IKEA’s interior designers must be made in advance via the online booking system.

Once the booking is confirmed, the customer will receive a message to alert them to anything they may need to bring with them to the appointment such as photographs, measurements, etc. What is needed will depend on the service chosen e.g., kitchen, living room, bedroom, or wardrobe.

At the consultation, the customer and the designer will work together to design an interior plan perfect for the customer’s needs and lifestyle. This may take up to two consultations before a plan is finalised, with each consultation being free of charge. The designers will use 3D design technology to give customers a real feel for what their design will look like, with the 3D images being accessible to the customer for up to five days after the consultation.

Once the interior plans have been agreed, IKEA also offers an assembly and installation service.