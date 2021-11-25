Great buzz at opening of ThirtyEight steakhouse

Mayor of Drogheda James Byrne with Angela and Tom Jo Landy at opening of the Steakhouse @ 38 Photo Jimmy Weldon

Navin Sookun Executive Chief and Tom Jo Landy at the opening of the Steakhouse @ 38 Photo Jimmy Weldon

Roisin and Nicholas Mc Guirk at the opening of the Steakhouse @ 38 Photo Jimmy Weldon

On Thursday, November 18th, the new Steakhouse, ThirtyEight opened its doors, on St Peter Street, Drogheda. All those booked in for dinner were welcomed with a champagne reception.

Roisin McGuirk from ThirtyEight said, “there was great buzz in the restaurant on the night!”

Customers highlighted that the food was excellent and the service was brilliant. One even noted that the “quality of food is to a very high standard.”

The “new extended opening hours are Wednesday to Saturday, from 5-10pm,” said Roisin McGuirk.

Mayor James Byrne was present for its opening as a courtesy to wish the Landy family success with their new venture. “It’s wonderful to see people in business show confidence in our town centre and ThirtyEight Steakhouse will no doubt add value to the hospitality offering in Drogheda.”