Go green! Shops encouraged to enter St Patrick’s competition

Love Drogheda BID is delighted to be holding a Window Dressing Competition for St Patrick’s Day, and hopes all businesses will enter into the spirit of shops like Wool Works, the winner of the 2020 competition.

“To enter this year’s competition, all you must do is design your window display inspired by the St Patrick’s Day Festival. Then we encourage you to email a photograph of your creative window display by Thursday 17th March to hello@lovedrogheda.ie or tag Love Drogheda in your social media post. Judges will visit the displays on 17th March and pick one winner and one runner up,” explains Love Drogheda CEO Trevor Connolly.

Participants are encouraged to leave their displays up until after the closing night of the festival.

There are two prizes – Best Creative Window Dressing-Love Drogheda Gift Card worth €200 and a trophy to display instore and runner up-Love Drogheda Gift Card worth €100

Photographs of the winning window displays will be posted on the Drogheda Festivals and Love Drogheda Social Media channels.

Businesses are also reminded that the Shop Front Improvement Scheme has been relaunched for 2022 through Louth County Council.

The purpose of this scheme is to foster good design practices which respect the character of streetscape in terms of detailing, materials and finishes. The encouragement of high quality commercial frontages which use a variety of architectural styles, need not duplicate established architectural approaches but conform to the scale, massing, height and urban grain of the subject building, contribute to the overall aesthetic, appearance, character and heritage of the urban environment. When considering changes to the shop front please refer to: Louth County Council Shop Front Design Guidelines, the Record of Protected Structures, the Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) Guidelines, the Louth County Development Plan, the Drogheda and Dundalk Environ Plan’s and the Ardee Local Area Plan.

Application forms are here: https://www.louthcoco.ie/en/services/economic-development/business-incentive-schemes-retail-prospectus/shopfront-improvement-grant-scheme-application-and-guidelines.pd f. You can contact the Love Drogheda office if you need assistance.

Foras na Gaeilge is an organisation focused on promoting the use of Irish Language daily. As part of this campaign, they are eager to help integrate Irish into everyday life and are offering grants to small and medium sized businesses up to 50% of the Total Cost. This can be for new external signage or packaging.

For more information and to find out whether your business is entitled to funding under this scheme, contact Pádraig Ó Conghaile at +353 1 6398463 or email stg@forasnagaeilge.ie