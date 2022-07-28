Four Star Pizza serve up tasty offer for Dundalk entrepreneurs

Four Star Pizza CEO Colin Hughes, Director of Marketing Sean Scott and Director of Operations Ciara Kellett serve up the news that the popular Irish pizza chain is looking at Dundalk as a potential for business expansion

Four Star Pizza is looking at Dundalk as a possible location for new stores, as it launches a hunt for local entrepreneurs to expand the franchisee network.

FOUR STAR PIZZA’S new CEO Colin Hughes has named Dundalk as a possible location for one of 45 new stores to be opened by the company over the next three years.

Following a root-and-branch review of the Irish-owned pizza chain’s business, the company has identified several areas for potential growth and Dundalk features high on the list of targeted towns.

Established in 1986, Four Star Pizza currently operates 42 outlets in the Republic of Ireland and 14 in Northern Ireland but plans to bring its total number of stores to more than 100 by 2025 – targeting 27 new stores in the Republic and a further 18 in the North.

An average of 20 jobs per store will see the company create a total of 900+ new jobs during this period.

According to Colin Hughes, interested parties do not need any previous pizza experience as Four Star Pizza will provide all the necessary training in food preparation, accounts, customer service, delivery and marketing.

“Our ultimate goal is for virtually everyone in Ireland, north and south, to have access to a local Four Star Pizza outlet, and we have identified Dundalk as a strong potential location,” said Hughes.

“With this in mind, we are encouraging any local entrepreneurs with a good head for business to consider joining our growing franchisee network in Ireland and becoming part of a progressive company with a very strong brand.

“We’re offering candidates an opportunity, in just a few months, to run their own business, built around a highly successful model and with all the support you need from a team of business experts to help you to recruit, manage, grow and thrive in your area.

“Becoming a Four Star Pizza franchisee requires a lot of commitment but we are here to help and we offer an extensive training programme to enable franchisees to reach the required levels in terms of operations, marketing and customer service,” he continued.

“So if any talented business brains in the area fancy a new challenge and think they have what it takes to run their own Four Star Pizza business, we’d be very happy to hear from them.

“Even if someone is currently running another franchise but is thinking of a change, we would encourage them to get in touch to hear about our exciting plans,“ added Colin.

“As purse strings tighten across the country, the convenience, affordability and value for money that Four Star Pizza provides, without compromising on quality, has provided a platform from which we can expand to satisfy increasing demand from our loyal and ever-growing customer base,” said Hughes.

“On the back of our best year to date in 2021*, we are operating from a real position of strength, and having carried out a data-driven location analysis of our business, I am very excited at the potential to grow the business in not just Dundalk but many areas across the country.”

The timeframe for Four Star’s expansion includes the opening of four new stores this year with a further 16 in 2023 and 25 more in 2024.

Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a Four Star Pizza franchisee can do so on https://fourstarpizza.ie/franchisee-opportunity/ or by sending an introductory email to info@fourstarpizza.ie, or calling the company on 01 7037300.

.”We are operating in an extremely challenging business environment with a lot of pressure on global supply chains,” said Colin, “so one of the most important aspects of my role to date has been to review these and work with our key suppliers to ensure continuity of supply across all products, including flour, cheese, proteins, and packaging.