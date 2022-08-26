Friesian Breeders raise whopping €18,000 for Red Cross appeal

Having been absent for two years due to COVID 19 restrictions, the North Eastern Holstein Friesian Breeders' (NEHFBC) Summer programme came back with a bang this year, including raising an incredible €18,000 for the Red Cross Ukraine appeal!

In the past two years, two herds within the club have achieved national recognition and as a result they were chosen to host this year's field evenings.

Brendan Meade's "Stamullen" herd from Stamullen, Co. Meath achieved the status of the Highest EBI herd in Ireland. Tom and James Kelly’s "Monamore" herd in Drogheda Co. Louth won the National Herds Competition, Large Herd Section in 2021.

In order to celebrate their achievements both herd owners very kindly donated a heifer calf to the club to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

The field evening's committee members, Gerard Caffrey, Pat Murray and Leo Collins organised an auction and a raffle for the calves and it proved to be a phenomenal success. With the help and support of the club committee a number of items were sourced from local businesses and the event was launched in Stamullen on June 7th.

There was everything from the two calves to AI straws, farm produce, tickets to the races, Garth Brooks tickets, vouchers, burgers and bottles of Baileys.

Both the auction and raffle took place in Monamore, Drogheda on June 21st. The auction was staged live and online with the help of Michael and Brian Taaffe of Taaffe Auctions. The bidding was brisk with very generous bids on all items. The calf donated by the Kelly family was from the "Apple" family and was sold to the Moore family from Fowlerstown. The calf donated by Brendan Meade was a "High EBI Lunasa Daughter" and was won by Frank and Mary Crinion from Glandore. The club would like to thank everyone who donated items to this event and to those who supported us on the night.

A whopping €18,000 was raised and was donated to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Fund.

The cheque was donated to the Irish Red Cross at a special presentation night which took place at the Snailbox in Ashbourne, and the committee would like to thank everyone for their generosity and help.