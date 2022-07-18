Dundalk software firm Intact listed in 2022 Great Place to Work Awards

Dundalk software firm Intact is honoured to be listed in the 2022 “Great Place to Work Awards”. This award is an official recognition of the culture of trust, integrity, and values that have been at the core of Intact’s success over the last 30 years. It is a true testament to the Intact team, the great work they do and the commitment they have to the company mission.

“Our Intacters are at the heart of the organisation's culture, and they continually push to improve i, .”Justin Lawless, CEO, said. “ We are delighted with the Great Place to Work certification, as it reflects the incredible environment they've created.”

“We are absolutely dedicated to building on this achievement. We are focused on not just making Intact a great place to work but on becoming the employer of choice in our industry. We are committed to nurturing and growing our high trust culture, constantly listening to employee feedback and embedding practices that enable our employees to thrive.

He said that their core values put their staff at the centre of everything they do, which very much resonates with the ethos of the Great Places to Work Initiative.

" We believe these core values naturally permeate across our organisation helping to create a culture and working environment that fosters respect, collaboration, trust, and fun”!

Founded in 1992, Intact delivers perfect-fit software solutions that elevate the businesses of their customers, with their software used by over 2,500 companies worldwide.

“Continuously innovating since 1992, our open and trusting environment has created lasting relationships. Intact’s founders and many of our first team members are still a core part of the organisation,” said Justin. “Intacters drive our culture and success and our goal is to inspire, support and help them to develop – and enjoy – their careers.”

To find out more, visit www.intactsoftware.com