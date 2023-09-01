Dundalk is an “untapped gem” say owners of The Gateway Hotel

When Matthew O’Callaghan celebrated his wedding in the former Crowne Plaza hotel in 2008, he never imagined that he would be returning as a new owner Dundalk’s tallest building, now renamed The Gateway Hotel.

The son of the Irish- Canadian businessman Patrick O’Callaghan, Matthew was in town for the official launch of the hotel on Thursday.

Although he grew up in Newfoundland, Canada, he knows Dundalk well, having spent summer holidays in his father’s native town.

He recalled this strong connection when he addressed the hotel’s staff, reassuring them of the company’s commitment to Dundalk.

The Gateway Hotel is the second hotel which The O’Callaghan Family Group has acquired in Dundalk.

They purchased The Fairways Hotel in 2015 and subsequently developed the site to include the hotel, a neighbourhood centre including a SuperValu supermarket, and housing.

“We already had The Fairways so it made logistical sense to have two properties in close proximity,” Matthew said.

The acquisition of The Gateway Hotel means that they will be able to bring major conferences to Dundalk, with the 14 storey-hotel providing the extra accommodation needed to cater for large scale events.

“We want to be a contributor to this town, we are not looking at buying this to sell or knockdown. We truly believe that Dundalk can become more of a tourist destination than it is and that there is a lot of business yet to come. We believe that Dundalk is going to have a boom, maybe not straight away but in the next five or ten years,” Matthew said.

The town has most certainly changed from what it was when he spent summer holidays with his grandmother on the Doylesfort Road, and even more from when his father Patrick emigrated in the late 60s.

"He went to the UK, back here, then to New York and San Francisco. The draft came in for Vietnam and he told them that if he wanted to fight, he could come back home and fight, so he had to get out of the country,” Matthew said.

His father then went to Canada, where he gained experience in the hotel business, before setting up his own company, East Coast Catering, catering for workers on oil rigs and later in remote locations for mining and construction industries.

Patrick went onto to become one of Canada’s most successful businessmen, and was honoured by the Newfoundland and Labrador Business Hall of Fame ten years ago.

He remains at the helm of the company’s various interests in both Canada and Ireland, with Matthew taking on the role of Director of East Coast Catering Ireland.

"I lived in Dublin for seven or eight year on and off, and this town is also a very special place for me. I have a lot of family here, more than in Canada, so it’s very important that the hotels are successful.”

His father still visits Dundalk every year and spends about five months here at a time, said Matthew, who also visits Ireland regularly.

He said that the company have already started work on upgrading the public areas of the hotel and intend making a major investment in the coming years.

"We’re here for the long haul and to help to build it up. We definitely see a future in it and are proud to part of the development and the great team we have here.”

He was glad to be able to give that commitment to the hotel’s staff of around 100 full-time and part-time workers.

The Gateway Hotel will be managed by The iNUA Collection hotel group, who also manage The Fairways Hotel.

There will also be a focus on sourcing goods and services from the local area, said local engineer Denis Williams, who works alongside the company.

"We’ve got a major two-day conference coming to Dundalk next summer and are hoping to attract more events like that.”

The Gateway Hotel will also be the base for the international ‘Your Roots Are Showing’ traditional music conference in early 2024.

.Dundalk is “an untapped gem” with huge potential for tourism and business development, said Matthew.

"There’s Carlingford, Slieve Gullion, Gyles Quay – there’s a whole host of things on our doorstep.”

The town is the ideal base for tourists wishing to explore the north east, and Denis said that they saw a lot of that during the pandemic, with families staying in The Fairways, visiting the Adventure Centre in Carlingford and Emerald Park.

"We are hoping to build up partnerships that will help the town.”

“When we decided to buy this, we took a ten year view. If we can build upon what we have and bring more accommodation to the town, and make it a tourist destination and a place that a lot of companies should be looking at, we will have done our job.”

In addition to East Coast Catering’s involvement in the provision of accommodation for asylum seekers in Ireland, the O’Callaghan Family Group has expanded into property development, including social housing.

"We have built 120 units in the North East, including the development at The Fairways, Carlinn Hall and we currently have an apartment development under construction on the ECCO Road,” said Denis.

Dundalk is “an untapped gem” with huge potential for tourism and business development, said Matthew.