Dundalk internet firm Digiweb mark 25 year milestone

Dundalk based internet service provider are celebrating 25 years of delivering broadband to homes nationwide.

Founded by entrepreneur Colm Piercy in 1997, Digiweb’s success in a market dominated by large multinational operators was celebrated by the team behind the companies enduring success.

“Service is at the core of Digiweb’s enduring success, and the Digiweb team takes great pride in bucking the trend when it comes to customer service and telecoms,” said Managing Director. Declan Campbell.

He added that the company is now Ireland’s top ranked internet provider on Trustpilot based on over 4,200 reviews.

“Digiweb’s mission is to provide customers with a fast, reliable, internet connection at a reasonable price, supported by customer-focused, Irish-based staff. This mission has really hit home with Irish customers over the years.” said Declan.

“The reliability of your home broadband connection has never been so important; as is the knowledge that, should you need to contact your broadband provider, they are there for you and you can trust them to help you.”

The Digiweb MD continued “Our team’s commitment to rapid delivery, outstanding customer support and service, and quick resolution is absolute. Our customers recognise the service as exceptional and that is why they continuously acknowledge our people in online reviews. With such effort and an ever-evolving product offering, the prospect of another successful 25 years in business looks promising.”