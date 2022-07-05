Dundalk firm Moran CCTV creating 10 new jobs amid expansion

Peter Fitzpatrick TD with Richie, Conor and Caroline Moran and John McAleenan of Moran CCTV Ltd, North Link Business Park, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dundalk company Moran CCTV are creating ten new jobs locally amid an ongoing expansion of the business, the Argus has learned.

The security specialists, based in North Link Business Park, have been operating in Louth for the last thirty years, in both the commercial and residential sectors.

With 27 staff currently employed, the company are undergoing an expansion, and are set to begin advertising for new staff in the next few weeks.

Richie Moran explains that in recent years they have diversified “and have invested heavily in technology and in our existing staff.”

"The last few years have been challenging, to say the least. Covid has been difficult for a lot of industries. We have worked to adjust, and thankfully that is paying off now.”

He added: “We are delighted to announce that we will actively be recruiting to fill a minimum of ten positions from next week onwards.”

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Moran CCTV are one of few businesses to have taken on new staff over the last two years.

“We were deemed an essential service, as we are providing security for hospitals and other public bodies, so we never actually closed at any stage, and took on new staff.”

The new positions will include security engineering, fire alarm engineer, sales, graphic design, Av/TV installer, and two new apprenticeships.

Company founder Peter Moran said the challenges of Covid have been overcome by “adding another dimension to the business, to build it up and make it even stronger than it was before the pandemic. It’s a great tribute to the staff that we have been able to do that.”

Like many businesses, he added, they have faced the aftermath of the economic crash, followed by Covid, and in recent months the impact of the war in Ukraine.

"I think you have to find ways to adapt when things get difficult, you have to look for a way of adding to your business.”

“The addition of digital advertising screens to their mainstay has been a key part of their expansion,” he adds.

“With the opening up of society in general after the pandemic, the demand for security has grown. Security concerns never went away, so that side of the business has really grown.”