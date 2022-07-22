Dundalk firm LocalMarketing.ie scoops top marketing award

Dundalk based LocalMarketing.ie has been voted “Best Travel and Leisure Marketing Consultancy” in Ireland in the 2022 European Travel Awards.

The Louth company, founded in 2010 by Clem Walshe, specialises in providing a wide range of business support solutions to travel and leisure brands as well as well as SME’s operating in the Irish market.

LocalMarketing.ie founder and Managing Director, Clem Walshe said, “We’re absolutely delighted to have won this award. It’s great to see so many businesses returning to normality and it’s very satisfying to see the ongoing support we provide to our clients continuing to pay dividends in the post Covid world.”

Walshe is currently working closely with Failte Ireland and Louth County Council in his role as Chairperson of the Carlingford Tourism Development Project.

He is also a member of Louth’s Local Enterprise Specialist Mentoring Panel where he provides business support and advice to local SMEs to help them plan and implement smart business strategies to future proof their business.

The company’s core business focus is working with and supporting International travel brands who wish to launch or develop their brand in Ireland.

"We offer these companies that all important local expertise to guide them through the various nuances of the Irish travel market and ensure they hit the right tone of voice across the most effective channels to get the most out of their valuable Irish marketing budgets,” said Clem.

“This saves the organisation valuable time and resource by outsourcing key elements of their business to an experienced team of highly qualified, locally based personnel who will provide them with smart, cost-effective solutions to ensure their brand can launch, develop, or continue to operate successfully in the Irish travel market.”