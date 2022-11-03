Dundalk Cable Solutions Company Earn Top Business Accolade

Dundalk company Precision Cables Ireland has achieved Business All-Star 2022 accreditation with the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Precision Cables is a leading supplier of quality cable products and accessories that has delivered excellence in the Irish market for more than 40 years.

Through a laser focus on the customer experience, the ambitious company has earned a reputation as a trusted and knowledge focused provider that understands the importance of clients' project requirements

Today, Precision Cables is a modern and progressive leader in the cable industry spear headed by Managing Director Fergus O Callaghan and a team of over 30 professionals delivering renowned services nationwide.

The company has been recognised with Business All-Star Accreditation for their contribution to quality and standards in their market.

Business All-Star Accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The Accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Reacting to the announcement, Precision Cables Ireland Financial Director Aideen Flynn said: “The team here at Precision Cables are thrilled to receive The Business All-Star 2022 accreditation . We would like to thank the All Ireland Business Foundation for recognising our company and its achievements with this prestigious accolade”.

Deputy Chair on the Adjudication Board Kieran Ring, said in support of the announcement: “Precision Cables Ireland has achieved Business All-Star 2022 accreditation. This accreditation recognises the team’s outstanding contribution to quality and standards in their industry. Furthermore, the AIBF would like to commend Precision Cables for their conduct in the areas of trust, performance and customer-centricity. Precision Cables Ireland is hereby included in the AIBF Register Of Irish Business Excellence.”

Managing Director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation Kapil Khanna said the accreditation, which is now held by over 500 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards but have nothing to measure them by.

He said: “We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF) is an autonomous national accreditation body tasked with enterprise development and the promotion of Best-in-Class in Irish business.

The Foundation actively engages and supports its network through peer dialogue, collaboration, mentoring and enterprise development activities. Companies are qualified for accreditation by completing an enterprise audit and are identified by their use of the AIBF’s Business All-Star Marque.