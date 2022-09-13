Dundalk barbers Dapper Chaps win top grooming award

Dundalk barbers ‘Dapper Chaps’ were crowned ‘Male Grooming Venue’ of the year at the Irish Hair and Beauty awards in Dublin last week.

Owner Eoin Whearty said he was “so thrilled” to pick up the award for Dapper Chaps, which was only launched four years ago.

"It was fantastic to win the award, as it was only our first time taking part in the competition, so we’re thrilled with it.”

Nominated by customers, Eoin and his team have become a part of the community in the north end of town over the last few years.

"We opened up originally in Bridge Street in 2018, and were delighted with the response from the local community, people really seemed to appreciate the traditional style we offered.”

They also became involved in local charity initiatives, including supporting the ‘Help for Harry’ appeal, and sponsoring a kit for football team, Shamrocks.

Eoin added that the business overcame the challenges of the Covid pandemic, and moved to a new, larger premises on the Castletown Road in November 2021.

"The new premises has worked out really well, it’s been great having more space. We’ve been a lot busier since opening here.”

Winning the award was a “recognition” he adds of the work of the whole team, which includes two other members of staff.

"We’ve kept the business focused on our customers, and still offer a walk-in service, which suits people, so we’ve developed a really loyal customer base, and are very grateful for all the support.”