Drogheda Motor Show returns to Laurence Street on October 22nd

The Drogheda Motor Show, Brand New Drive 231 event, will run from 10am until 5pm on Saturday October 22nd on Laurence Street, Drogheda

The Drogheda Motor Show, Brand New Drive 231 event, will run from 10am until 5pm on Saturday October 22nd on Laurence Street, Drogheda. Nine local franchised motor dealerships have again partnered up with the Laurence Street Businesses and Traders to bring this special motoring event to the general public. There will be over 70 new cars on display from 18 motor brands.

The theme of the event this year is ‘My Car My Way’, celebrating individuality in car ownership. Key messages of road safety and responsible driving will feature strongly in the programme too with the organisers linking up with local dance and theatrical production company, Kast Productions, to put on a specially commissioned dance performance on the day for visitors.

Prospective car buyers are invited to get down to the town centre where they can expect lots of colour, music and fun for all the family to enjoy. There will be dance with Kast Productions, music by Drogheda Comhaltas, magic by Simon Ryan (TheMagician.ie), sketching with Sketchy People Drogheda and face-painting with Jo Bubbles. This is a unique opportunity for car buyers to look at, sit in, smell and experience the features of a variety of different new 231 reg cars in the size that interests them – all in one location.

“The Drogheda Motor Show is now an established annual event in the town and the motor dealers should be commended for their commitment to continuing with the show even through the most challenging of times,” says Robert Murray, Head of Marketing at First Citizen Finance and President of Drogheda & District Chamber.

“They’ve continued to deliver year on year. It really is a fantastic opportunity for the local car buyer to see and assess a wide range of vehicles from multiple brands and suppliers in one single visit. Get down to Laurence Street on Saturday 22nd October to find your car, your way!”

The only award-winning motor show in Ireland, the day offers buyers the chance to get expert advice on car features, ideal family cars, travel, energy consumption and much more. With the 231 registration plate coming out in January 2023, there will be special finance offers available on the weekend.

The 2022 show is supported by First Citizen Finance, Drogheda & District Chamber, Society of the Irish Motor Industry, LHK Group, Louth County Council and the Laurence Street Businesses and Traders.

The 2022 Drogheda Motor Show participating Motor Dealers are: Brian Reynolds Car Sales (Mazda, Fiat & MG), Blackstone Motors (Renault, Dacia and Opel), Jack Doran Motors (Kia & Citroen), Western Motors (Volkswagen, Skoda, Cupra & Seat), Malones Toyota Drogheda (Toyota), Windsor Drogheda Peugeot (Peugeot), Smiths of Drogheda (Ford & Ford Commercial Vehicles), Colm Quinn BMW Drogheda (BMW), and John McCabe Nissan (Nissan).

Check out #BrandNewDrive on all the usual digital channels to stay informed about the event or visit www.BrandNewDrive.ie for full details now, where test drives can be booked online in the run up to the show.

There is also a colouring competition running for Primary Schools, where €600 worth of Love Drogheda Gift Cards are up for grabs – details are on the website www.BrandNewDrive.ie.