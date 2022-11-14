Creative Spark celebrates tenth anniversary and looks to the future

There were great celebrations at Creative Spark last week as centre welcomed members of the local arts and business community to mark its tenth anniversary.

Creative Spark opened its doors in November 2012 with the goal of providing dedicated creative training and workspace facilities for new and established enterprises in Co Louth.

Since then it has been a catalyst for exciting projects in both the local arts and business world and has reached out to the local community.

Executive Director Sarah Daly proudly noted that “to date Creative Spark has supported the creation of 198 jobs, 6,808 people have participated in training and it has made a local economic contribution of €3.88M annually.”

She outlined their achievements of the past ten years which includes creating and supporting employment, and providing working space for 54 businesses currently, with 88 people employed within the Creative Spark campus.

Community engagement was very important and had included the tapestry projects, their involvement with the SEEK Festival in partnership with BIDS, the AEEX Art as Exchange Collective, summer camps and Erasmus projects.

"All of this would not be possible with the backing and support from our funders and the community. Community is a central focus for Creative Spark and that continues to go from strength-to-strength, with the launch of the Creative Spark Downtown Hub in May of 2022 in the centre of Dundalk town."

She also outlined their plans for the future with the launch of the Community Café and Enterprise FabLab in 2023.

Grainne Murphy, print studio co-ordinator, outlined how since its opening in May 2014, Creative Spark Print Studio provides printmaking facilities, workshops and opportunities for visual artists. It has had 79 members over the years, including 33 current members who enjoy 24/7 access. They have also welcomed 48 artists as part of the artist-in-residence programme which is in its 8th year.

Ciara Breen, manager of the Downtown Hub described how there are 42 co-working spaces, a meeting room and podcasting studio in the Clanbrassil St space which opened this year.

The FabLab, which is due to open in the new year, is part of a global network of 2,500 fabrication laboratories around the world and one of seven in Ireland, said Oscar Diaz. It will give members of the public access to state cutting edge technology and machinery as well as training, while entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to rapidly develop prototypes.

Chair of the Board, Frankie Watters, recalled that when they set out their stall in November 2012 they had said that Creative Spark, the Louth Creative Community Hub, as it was then called, would be a place to work and a place to learn.

“I think we can agree that those aims have been achieved and more,” he said.

He paid tribute to the the 32 people who have served on the board and continue to serve on the board, and praised the role of Executive Director, Sarah Daly, describing her as “the real driving force behind Creative Spark for the last ten years.”

Joe Molloy from Sync IT, who moved into a small unit Creative Spark in 2013, after setting up the company with his business partner Alison Cooney, spoke of how important the facilities and the support which they received at Creative Spark were to their success.

While they had moved out as the company grew, they continue to use Creative Spark for training and one to one mentoring.”

Artist, art therapist and community arts facilitator Jenny Slater also outlined the positive influence Creative Spark had on her artist’s practice and work.

Sarah Daly thanked all of the current staff of Creative Spark – Julie Whitmarsh, Barry McDonald, Gráinne Murphy, Velimir Dukic, Ciara Breen, Oscar Diaz, Stephen Hurley, Gerry Faulkner, Niall McEvoy, Lois Barbosa and the newest recruits who just started on Monday – Carl McAteer and Francis Smith.

“Everyone plays their part every day to make Creative Spark the special place it is and to keep making a difference to our community. Thank you again for being here to help us celebrate this important milestone.”