Connect Credit moving into Dundalk with aim of attracting switchers

The Connect Credit Union are opening an office in Dundalk with the aim of helping customers from Ulster Bank and to switch their accounts.

The Credit Union, which already has offices in Blackrock, Kilsaran, Annagassan and Clogheread, will be moving into premises currently being refurbished at Clanbrassil Street in the coming weeks.

"We realise that there is a lot of demand from people around town and have decided to open up a ‘pop-up’ office’ for at least a year ,” Naomi O’Donoghue, Current Account Manager told The Argus.

She confirms that the move is in response to the pending closure of Ulster Bank and KBC and that the emphasis will be on helping people to switch their accounts, although they will, of course, welcome all new members.

"We’ve had a lot of queries from people, especially older people, who are worried about how to switch their accounts and are afraid of missing out on making payments on standing orders and direct debits.

"People are going to the high street banks which can take six weeks to get an appointment and five weeks to get an IBAN number, while if they come to us, we can help them make the switch and can generate an IBAN number straight away.”

"We can look after switching, making sure that standing orders and direct debits are transferred as well as wages or social welfare payments.”

She stresses that Connect Credit Union can offer people a suite of banking services, including fully functioning current account, with Mastercard debit cards, contactless payments, as well as loans and overdraft facilities, direct debits and standing orders, and full on-line banking services and mobile app.

“People sometimes have the misconception that we don’t offer a full current account, but we do. We have full Central Bank approval and are very user-friendly. When people ring a number, they will always get through to an 042 number, not a call centre. “

The Credit Union's head office is in Blackrock, where they have recently installed an ATM on the street, and they are also planning to have an ATM at their Clanbrassil Street premises.

She says that the feedback that Credit Unions around the country is getting from their customers is that people don’t want a cashless society so they are planning to install ATMs in their other offices in the county.

The Connect Credit Union was established in 1968 and has expanded over the years through mergers with Blackrock, Kilsaren and Togher, as it sought to enhance its commitment to local rural villages.