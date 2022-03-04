Chamber host tourism conference for region

Now is the time to register your free place at a Major Cross Border Tourism Conference titled “Learn from the Best.” Organised by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce.

Sponsored by Louth Leader Partnership, Local Enterprise Office Louth, Louth County Council, Carlingford Lough Ferry and the Marshes Shopping Centre, this event will bring experts together from various tourism projects around Ireland so that you can replicate it in your own business.

This online conference will give you practical tips on how to improve your tourism business so you can increase your sales and boost attendance figures at your attraction!

This is a must event for all those involved in the tourism and hospitality sector. There will be five key speakers including Wayne Denner of “10th Step.com” who will host a workshop on “The Tools & Tactics to get your marketing message seen”.

Irene Hamilton of the Carlingford Lough Ferry will tell the story so far. Jarlath O’Dwyer of the Burren Ecotourism Network will discuss “The Burren Ecotourism Network – Tangible Benefits from Effective Networking, Sinead Cahalan of Tipperary County Council will cover “Destination Lough Derg- the story from a Marketing Perspective! Grainne McKeown of Discover Boyne Valley Food Flavours will discuss Sea Louth- A Tourism Destination.

Pól Ó Conghaile- Travel Editor with the Irish Independent will discuss “10 Travel Trends for 2022”.

This online event will take place on Wednesday, April 6 from 9am to 1pm. This event is a must for all in the Tourism and Hospitality sector.

Kieran Swail Tourism Specialist Southern Regional College will facilitate the online event and we would encourage all tourism providers to register for this conference.

President of Dundalk Chamber Sean Farrell is delighted with the superb line up of speakers who all have a wonderful story to help, and their experience is bound to help local tourism providers.

To register your free place call Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie or on line https://www.dundalk.ie/event/tourism-conferene