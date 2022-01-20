Calling all Louth entrepreneurs

Brian O’Sullivan, CEO, Zeus Packaging, winner of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in 2021, Aimee Connolly, CEO, Sculpted by Aimee, winner of EY Emerging Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in 2021

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ (EOY) programme celebrates its 25th anniversary in Ireland this year with a call out to Louth entrepreneurs to join the competition.

Entrepreneurs from emerging businesses to established and international groups, across all sectors from Louth, are invited to submit their nominations between now and 28 February 2022.

Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland said: “We are proud to continue to support entrepreneurs who are actively seeking to take their businesses to the next level and we are keen to hear from a broad array of nominees, across industries, age, gender, location and background.”

The programme is open to entrepreneurs from all sectors and growth stages. It is divided into three categories - Emerging, Established and International - with eight finalists chosen per category.

This year, the programme’s inaugural EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Sustainability Award will also be presented to one of the finalists.

The 2021 Emerging Entreprenuer winner Aimee Connolly, CEO, Sculpted by Aimee commented: “I am thrilled to join the judging panel for EOY. My experience of the programme in 2021was fantastic from start to finish. What stood out for me as a finalist was the amazing support that I felt from the alumni community right from the beginning. It was a real privilege to be surrounded by people who are continually setting the bar ever higher in business and I’m looking forward to meeting and working with the next group of finalists in 2022.”