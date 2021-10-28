Bus Éireann contributes €21 million to Dundalk

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, has published a new report on its economic and social impact. The report was carried out by professional services firm KPMG and shows the positive impact that Bus Éireann and its services have on individuals and communities throughout Ireland, including in County Louth.

Bus Éireann’s contribution to the economy in Dundalk, through its depot in the town has been valued at 21 million. In 2019, Bus Éireann town services in Drogheda and Dundalk carried over 600 thousand passengers. Bus Éireann services in the Eastern region, which includes County Louth, carried 12 million passengers in 2019. Bus Éireann employs 132 people who live in County Louth and transports 3,700 students on school transport in the county each school day.

In total, there are 240 Bus Éireann bus stops in Louth, with 71 of these within 2km of hospitals and 15 stops in Louth within 2km of higher education institutes.

Nationally, 83% of Bus Éireann customers agreed that Bus Éireann provides an essential service for them or their family, highlighting the significant presence of services in the regions. 74% of customers said they would recommend Bus Éireann services, with 76% of free-travel pass holders saying that Bus Éireann services allows them to boost their social activity.

Speaking about the report the CEO of Bus Éireann, Stephen Kent, commented: “We are proud of the contribution Bus Éireann and its employees make to the country, and to local communities in County Louth. Ultimately, the value of Bus Éireann as Ireland’s national bus company is our understanding of transport needs in Ireland’s regional cities, towns and rural areas. The fact that we provide services in every county gives us a special understanding of what moves Ireland, how to do it better, and more sustainably.’’

The report’s project lead, Professor William Hynes of KPMG Future Analytics, commented, “This report details the extent of the contribution that Bus Éireann makes to both communities across the country and to the national economy through employment and facilitating the movement of people. Transport is ultimately an economic enabler, and Bus Éireann’s measurable and intangible impacts are compelling: ~ €270 million for the economy, 8,800 direct and indirect jobs, and a social footprint in cities, towns and villages across the country."

The report further shows Bus Éireann’s contribution to Ireland’s climate action goals and sustainable transport. Up to 12.6 million car journeys are avoided every year by passengers choosing Éireann services, and an additional 21.5 million car journeys are avoided due to the School Transport Scheme. Nationally, 120,000 schoolchildren travel on a Bus Éireann service every day to and from school.

Bus Éireann is also playing a significant role in Ireland’s fight against climate change by significantly reducing road congestion. Bus Éireann’s sustainability strategy targets a 50% reduction in the company’s greenhouse gas emissions and a 30% increase in passenger numbers by 2030.