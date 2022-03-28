Boann take home a win

Paddy Cooney (left), with Peter Cooney, Pat Cooney, founder, James Cooney and Sally Anne Cooney at the family-run Boann Distillery in Co Meath, alongside Max the dog, ahead of its success at the 2022 World Whiskies Awards in London.

Boann Distillery has topped the whiskey charts after winning the world’s best single grain whiskey at a ceremony in London.

The Drogheda-based drinks firm clinched the top prize for its Whistler Mosaic Marsala Cask last Thursday night, March 24 and is the company’s fourth international award in the World Whiskies since 2019.

The Whistler was also nominated in the finals for the world’s best blended malt for ‘The Good, The Bad and The Smoky.’

“We are absolutely delighted with the success,” said Boann co-founder, Sally Anne Cooney.

“Winning the world’s best grain whiskey is a massive achievement and proof that we can play on a world stage with the best whiskey producers on the planet.

“It is a testament to the hard work and attention to detail of our distillers and larger team and comes on the back of three other 'world's best' awards in recent years.”

At the WWA last year, Boann won the world’s Best New Make 2021 and world’s best honey for the Whistler Irish Honey, in addition to the world’s best cream for Merrys Irish Cream Liqueur in 2019.

The distillery blazed a trail to the finals in London after coming through the first-round of blind tastings, in which it scooped 11 prizes - Gold for its Single Pot Still 'New Make Spirit Naoi' and three silvers for its Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish, Single Pot Still "New Make Spirit Ceathair' and Single Pot Still 'New Make Spirit Deich'.

It also clinched a host of bronze awards in the competition, organised by Whisky Magazine.

“We must extend a heartfelt thanks to our judges, who all met online in dedicated tasting sessions to share their expertise and evaluate each sample individually,” said Anita Ujszaszi, awards director.

“It has been an incredible experience. None of this would have been possible without all the great people involved, across all parts of the operation, who were willing to help and work together to make this a great year for the World Whiskies Awards.

“We have seen increased numbers of whiskies entered and measurably improved quality across the board.”

The awards commend the best whiskies in 16 categories, covering style and production methods. The first round of blind tastings is judged by independent spirits experts.