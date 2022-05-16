Boann Distillery and Slane Whiskey team up with Bord Bia

“Boann Distillery is delighted to be involved in this initiative as the US market is a focus market for us and will help to drive awareness of our brands."

Boann Distillery and Slane Whiskey have teamed up with Bord Bia to officially launch its new Spirit of Ireland drinks campaign in the US as part of the Irish government's trade mission to North America and Mexico. It is the single largest investment Bord Bia has made to date in the promotion of Irish spirits.

"Irish Whiskey is exported all around the globe and is enjoying double digit growth in the USA,” said Sally Anne Cooney from Boann Distillery.

“’Spirit of Ireland’ is an educational communications programme aimed at building awareness of the growing Irish spirits category for US customer facing staff and educating about the history, heritage and future of Irish Spirits. The program will be rolled out over 17 states in 2022 and 2023 with an investment of €750,000.

“Boann Distillery is delighted to be involved in this initiative as the US market is a focus market for us and will help to drive awareness of our brands, our family distillery and the larger Irish Whiskey category into the future . It is exciting times in the industry and we are so excited to be part of writing the story of Irish Whiskey into the future.”

Spirit of Ireland is an educational programme aimed at US customer-facing staff selling Irish spirits in off-licenses and bars. The €750,000 trade communications campaign comprises virtual reality tours of twenty of Ireland’s distilleries, featuring interviews with master distillers and barrel coopers so staff can learn first-hand from brand owners in Ireland what makes their product unique and distinctive.

Alex Conyngham, co-founder of Slane Irish Whiskey added, “I think anything that promotes the understanding of the Irish Whiskey category which this initially will do is good news because it’s a rising tide.

"It increases awareness across the industry. The history of Ireland and Irish whiskey is intertwined, it's part of our culture. Irish whiskey is our national drink and to have a chance to make people aware of that history and bringing these distilleries to life particularly through the virtual tours is going to bring to life the stories.

"I love being a part of this industry because every job we trade in in Irish Whiskey has to stay in Ireland and you can’t make it anywhere else.”

Offering a unique sensory experience using “scratch and sniff” cards to smell and experience barley fields and barrel houses, the classes are all aimed at creating an in-depth understanding of Irish spirits.

Officially launching the Spirit of Ireland drinks trade communication campaign with the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., said, “Irish spirits are now exported to over 130 countries around the world and experiencing a renaissance. From Irish whiskey to Irish gin, and traditional Irish poitín to Irish cream liqueur, they form an evolving, innovative sector that is on a fast growth trajectory in the US. Bord Bia’s new drinks trade communication campaign in the US demonstrates Ireland’s commitment to the US market, build the awareness of this growing spirits category and positively influence commercial success.”

Exports of Irish alcohol to the US have been strong in recent years – in 2021 Irish beverage exports to the US were valued at €657 million, up 17% from €561 million in 2020. That recovery was most robust in Irish whiskey and cream liqueur exports.

Speaking at the launch of the Bord Bia event, Henry Horkan, Bord Bia North America Director said, “US consumers appreciate the quality and taste of Irish spirits and Bord Bia is undertaking this activity to ensure the position of the spirits category is protected and strengthened. The primary aim of Spirit of Ireland is to inform and educate the alcohol trade industry about the history and heritage of Irish spirits. Attendees learn the history, the renaissance and the future of Irish spirits allowing them to share this story widely both with their colleagues and consumers to inform, educate and overall, deliver increased commercial value on behalf of the Irish drink sector. We believe this education programme will lead to more opportunities for Irish distilleries and for brands to increase their market presence in North America and gain preference amongst consumers.”

Last year Irish whiskey exports to the US were up 19% compared to 2020, he said, and pointed to the growing trend of premiumisation in the sector.

He added, “Irish spirits have made a remarkable recovery since the pandemic and continue to grow year by year in the US. Over half of all Irish drinks exports are destined for the US, so there has never been a more opportune time to launch this trade programme, and it is the first time the Irish distilling sector has collectively come together to showcase its industry to a worldwide trade audience of buyers, customer-facing store personnel and influential stakeholders. The single most important current trend in the global spirits industry today is premiumisation and The Spirit of Ireland campaign will provide a unique opportunity for industry professionals in US retail and food service outlets to hear from some of Ireland’s most renowned industry innovators across all categories including Irish whiskey, which is the fastest-growing spirits category in the world.”

In February of this year Bord Bia successfully delivered one pilot programme for the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, the government agency of New Hampshire that regulates the sale of alcoholic beverages. This included 75 participants comprising managers of the state-controlled liquor stores.

While being officially launched in Ohio as part of the trade mission, Spirit of Ireland will be further rolled out within key control state markets for Irish alcohol in the US and also in Canada over the course of 2022 and into 2023, building longevity and deepening programme awareness.

With 20 fully operational distilleries included as part of our virtual distiller tour, this is considered phase one of a commitment to have all of Ireland’s Origin Green verified distilleries included in the programme. A further 10 distilleries will be included in Bord Bia’s virtual tour during the course of 2022, with others added as they commence production and with product available for export.