Award for local firm making ventilator parts during pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept around the world in early 2020 it quickly emerged that ventilators would play a vital role in the treatment of seriously ill patients.

One family-owned Irish engineering company, located on the shores of Dundalk Bay, was to play a crucial role in the supply of this life-saving medical equipment.

Bellurgan Precision Engineering, founded over 40 years ago by Bernard Carroll, were asked by Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, to step up production of core components of acute care ventilators by 600%.

Within a matter of weeks from being asked to step up production of components for ventilators, the company did just that.

"We had to increase our output by six fold to meet the demand of components for excess of 3,500 ventilators per month.,” says general manage Mr Paul Kelly.

To be able to do that, they increased the size of the facility at Bellurgan Point by 35%. They also made considerable investment in new state of the art CNC machinery and took on extra employees.

“We are very proud of the Bellurgan team, as when we communicated the challenges, they were more than willing to step up, agreeing to flexible work patterns to cover a range of production cycles“ says Paul.

As a result, they manufactured 4.8million components for 33,000 acute care ventilators during the period of 2020 - 2021, which helped save tens of thousands of lives .

It was a task that they willingly undertook, says Paul, who travelled to Minnesota in November to receive the top award for innovation at the recent Medtronic Supplier conference .

“We have been a partner of Medtronic for twenty-two years and this award was in recognition of what we had achieved during the pandemic and how we responded to the global crisis.”

They work closely with clients to develop innovative products in the ever evolving world of high tech medical device across a range of disciplines including surgery and cardiac care.

The company’s use of cutting-edge technology was crucial in the manufacture of these parts and also allows them to respond to the demands of customers not only for the medical device sector but also for the Aerospace and telecommunications industries .

As economies and global travel slowly begin to reopen, Bellurgan is well positioned as an precision machining solutions provider to meet the needs of their customer base into the future .

“There is increased activity in the aerospace industry, with domestic flights returning to where they were pre-Covid while international travel is slower to bounce back ,” says Paul.

Bellurgan have built up global customer based shipping weekly to North America, South America, Europe and Asia as well as across Ireland and UK.

“It’s great that the company, which is owned by the Carroll family, has evolved over 43 years to supplying the top companies around the world with new technology,” says Paul, who took over the role of general manager last year, having previously worked as head of operations in Bellurgan.