Award for local firm making ventilator parts during pandemic

Staff at Bellurgan Precision Engineering from left Micheal Martin, Fintan McGeough, Kinita O'Donoghue, Tony Reilly, Sergejus Borskis and Michael McShane. Expand
Paul Kelly, Bellurgan General Manager, (centre) pictured with John Klein, Medtronic CPO, and Rosanne Barbieri, VP , Supply Management, GS&amp;MA as the company received the 2021 Medtronic Supplier Conference Innovation Award Expand

Staff at Bellurgan Precision Engineering from left Micheal Martin, Fintan McGeough, Kinita O'Donoghue, Tony Reilly, Sergejus Borskis and Michael McShane.

Paul Kelly, Bellurgan General Manager, (centre) pictured with John Klein, Medtronic CPO, and Rosanne Barbieri, VP , Supply Management, GS&amp;MA as the company received the 2021 Medtronic Supplier Conference Innovation Award

Margaret Roddy

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept around the world in early 2020 it quickly emerged that ventilators would play a vital role in the treatment of seriously ill patients.

One family-owned Irish engineering company, located on the shores of Dundalk Bay, was to play a crucial role in the supply of this life-saving medical equipment.

