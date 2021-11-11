Avant Money mortgages available for the first time in the North East through new Dundalk mortgage broker moneysherpa

Avant Money the mortgage lender owned by Spanish bank Bankinter has extended the availability of its mortgage offering by appointing Dundalk broker moneysherpa, as their mortgage intermediary.

moneysherpa launched in July this year offering free mortgage advice nationwide through its website moneysherpa.ie, from its offices in Quayside Business Park, Dundalk.

The company was founded by local businessmen Eoin Doohan, Brendan Nordon, Niall McArdle, plus Mark Coan who leads the company and previously held senior positions in Irish Bank Permanent TSB.

Avant Money owned by the leading Spanish bank Inter Bank recently shook up the mortgage market by offering the lowest rates (1.95%) and longest fixed rates (upto 30 years) on the market. The appointment of moneysherpa means that these rates will be available to people in Dundalk for the first time.

The addition of Avant Money means that moneysherpa is now able to offer mortgages from Avant Money, Haven, ICS, KBC, Finance Ireland and Permanent TSB.

Commenting on the launch of Avant Money in Dundalk Mark Coan said “Avant Money has rapidly gained mortgage market share in Ireland by offering the lowest fixed rates on the market. It’s great to be able to partner with them to make them available in Dundalk for the first time”

“It’s not only great news for homebuyers, but also for anyone looking to switch. The new Avant Money rates are almost half Bank SVR rates. We calculate that there are over 5,000 people across Dundalk who would save at least €5,000 by switching”