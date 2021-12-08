100 new jobs announced in Drogheda

100 new jobs have been created in BD Drogheda with a €62million investment in new equipment to expand its production of BD PosiFlush™ syringes at it’s Donore Road site.

Officially launching the new production facility at the plant, An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar TD said that the company’s continued investment, since 1964, has contributed to quality healthcare in Ireland and to the local community.

“I’m really happy to be in Drogheda today with BD, to announce this incredible expansion, which will be a real boost for the local community. €62million is being invested, with help from the Government through the IDA.

“100 new jobs are being created and the fact that half of the posts have already been filled is a testament to the rich talent pool that is available in Drogheda. I wish the team the very best of luck with their growth plans,” he said.

The new 30,000sq ft facility has started production and 50 of the 100 new jobs have been filled. The remaining career opportunities will be filled in the 2022/23 as production reaches full capacity. The skill sets required include engineering, production, machine operations, logistics, management and administration.

Mr Liam Dillon, BD Medical Site Director in Drogheda said the company’s ongoing investment in the Drogheda facility reflects BD’s commitment to its employees, the local community.

“We currently employ over 240 associates (staff) at the plant. Many are the second generation of family members joining the company. We see this expansion as a commitment to the local economy in Drogheda and surrounding areas,” Liam said.

The investment is supported by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment through IDA Ireland and Liam thanked the IDA for their support over the years.

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement by BD is welcome news for the North East region. BD is a significant employer across Ireland where it has four sites, including here in Drogheda where it has been in operation for almost 60 years. Today’s announcement exemplifies IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investment in regional locations. I wish to congratulate BD on today’s announcement and acknowledge the substantial contribution the company has made to the Irish economy.”

Since BD started production on Donore Road in 1964, thousands of local people have been employed at the facility and billions of syringes and medical devices have been produced. Over the past five years BD has invested over €130 million in its manufacturing plant in Drogheda, Co Louth