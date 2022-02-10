Bush sleep out

Fr. Peter McVerry speaking to part of the attendance at the presentation of a cheque for €115,100.00, the proceeds of the Advent Sleep Out, from Cooley Parish to the Fr. Peter McVerry Trust. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The Advent Sleep Out under the old railway bridge at Bush didn't just raise much-needed funds for the Peter McVerry Trust, it also helped bring the community together during the pandemic.

From the beginning of Advent until Christmas eve, community groups, families and friends, gathered under the old Victorian railway bridge for a nightly sleep-out which has raised an amazing €107,000 for the Peter McVerry Trust to help with its work with the homeless in Louth.

"The idea came up at a meeting of the pastoral council at the beginning of October,” explains chairperson Gene Bolton. “We wanted to do something within the community to help the Trust . We had a one night sleep out a couple of years ago and we decided that a different family or group would host a sleep out under the bridge throughout Advent.”

The idea captured the imagination and the bridge was made weatherproof with the arches blocked up and bales of straw brought in to create a modern-day stable.

The host family or group could invite relatives, neighbours or close friends to join them for a few hours before settling down for a night in the outdoors with only the bridge for shelter.

"We did have some rough cold and windy nights but there was no shortage in volunteers and every night was booked up.”

Each evening, local parish priest Fr Malachy came down at 9pm and some parishioners also attended for the blessing before going home.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, Gene says they were conscious of the need to limit numbers at any one time and thankfully the fund-raiser passed off safely.

"There was great community spirit and it brought people together. We had a fire going and people could have tea or coffee and a chat.”

He said it gave people an insight into the hardships faced by the homeless who are sleeping rough on the streets.

“When the idea was first suggested, some people said we couldn’t do it on weeknights as people would have to get up and go to work the next morning. But we could go home to our warm beds and our jobs while the homeless have to fend for themselves.”

RTE filmed the sleep out when they were in the parish to record the Christmas Eve midnight Mass from Boher Church. The sleep out that night was hosted by the class of ‘82 from nearby Bush Post Primary School and musicians Declan and Brendan Murphy from the 4 of Us turned up to play a few tunes around the fire.

People are still talking about the sleep out and they were sad when it ended as it had brought people together to do something positive for the homeless at the same time as having a bit of banter and craic,