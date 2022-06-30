Bridge Street Studios stage exhibition as part of SEEK fringe festival

The artists from Bridge Street Studios are holding an exhibition as part of the Seek Contemporary Urban Arts Festival Fringe Programme.

Hide, launches on Saturday July 2nd and opens to the public from 12om to 5pm in Bridge Street Studio Gallery throughout the week. There will be opportunities to visit the gallery space, meet the artists in their workspaces, and purchase original artworks.

“We are so excited to be part of the Seek Contemporary Urban Arts Festival programme again this year,” says ceramic artist Sarah McKenna. “It is always great to open the doors of the studios and offer people a glimpse into our world and how we work.”

“Hide” will be an exhibition of authentic Irish art and craft including ceramics, drawing, mixed media, painting and textiles. Seek Contemporary Urban Arts Festival is taking place in Dundalk for the fourth year.

Located in a 250-year-old grain store, Bridge Street Studios is a thriving hub of art, design and craft in Dundalk,

The Studio comprises of nine dynamic professional artists and craftspeople, who create beautiful contemporary pieces designed and hand-made in Ireland.

The artists have taken their inspiration from the themes being explored by the outdoor muralists during the Seek Contemporary Urban Arts Festival; each theme linking to Dundalk’s unique history and heritage. For the second year the exhibition has been programmed as part of SEEK fringe festival and celebrates all the independent artists who have worked tirelessly behind scenes over the last year.

Bridge Street Studios artists’ work is available to purchase through their websites and from the studio gallery on Saturdays; as well as from outlets throughout Ireland and further afield. The members also welcome commission requests from individuals and corporate clients who wish to purchase original artworks.

For more information please visit: www.bridgestreetstudios.com