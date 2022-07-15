Boyne Valley talent in the spotlight at inaugural film festival

Droichead Arts Centre is delighted to announce the first ever Boyne Valley International Film Festival will take place from August 12th to 13th of this year.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Boyne Valley, local film maker Frank W. Kelly has been working closely with Collette Farrell, Droichead Arts Centre Director,to bring this two day event, which will feature the best short films from around the country, and the world, with a special focus on films made in the region.

“We are delighted to finally launch BVIFF, this has been in the planning for a while, but was interrupted due to COVID,” explains Collette. “We have such a range of film talent in this region, combined with the heritage and history and we can’t wait to showcase it all during the festival.”

The two-day event will also shine a light on the work of talented writer, director and producer Roisin Kearney, screening a selection of her shorts: Run, No Dogs, The Family Way, We Have Each Other and Paddy.

The history and natural beauty of the Boyne Valley lend themselves perfectly to the medium of film. With this in mind, the Festival will screen a selection of shorts made in the region by filmmakers including Darren Thornton, JJ Harrington, Martin O’Donoghue, Colm Sexton and Joe Rooney, Leah Rossiter, and Bill Murphy and Frank W. Kelly, and will also screen films by young emerging film makers.

“Combining filmmaker Q&A’s, panel discussions, and workshops, we will also highlight the work of an up and coming filmmaker in our Filmmaker in Focus,” adds curator Frank. “We want to create an environment for filmmakers and audiences to connect, and celebrate film in the inaugural year in the historical medieval town of Drogheda.”

Frank is an award-winning independent filmmaker , and is also the author of the book "8 Simple Steps to Making Your Short Film".

Over the last 20 years Frank has made 15 films, many of which travelled to film festivals around the world, won awards and sold to national broadcasters. He has also written episodes for the Tom and Jerry Show for Warner Bros. and worked in the marketing department at Apple's headquarters in California. This year Frank is the Filmmaker in Residence at the Droichead Arts Centre and he has partnered with them as Creative Director on the new Boyne Valley International Film Festival. Frank is in active development on several new projects, including "A Quiet One" a new short film that will begin production in the Autumn.

Other Irish film talent showcased at the Festival will include Kelly Campbell, Mark O’Halloran, Rioghnach Ní Ghrioghair, Naomi Sheridan, Myles O’Reilly, Caroline Grace Cassidy, Tristan Heanue, Niall McKay, Nessa Rafter, Imogen Murphy & Kate Gilmore, as well as a selection of international shorts, a workshop on how to make a short film, Q&A’s with film makers, and a panel discussion on the importance of inclusion in filmmaking, hosted by LMFM’s Sinead Brassil.

Collette has worked in the arts and culture sector for almost three decades.

Since taking up her role as Director of Droichead Arts Centre in 2017, she has set up a number of artist support initiatives including the development of new work from Juliette Crosbie, Anthony Kinahan, Rex Ryan, Aoibheann McCann, and Quintessence Theatre Co. She also produced Inside Out, an intergenerational documentary by Darren Thornton funded by Creative Ireland, and Selkie and Aoife and the Children of Lir, short stories on film by writer/actress, Grainne Rafferty, and film maker Ewan McNulty.

The festival is also inviting film makers to pitch a short film idea by email, no longer than two pages, by August 5th. Three film makers will be shortlisted, awarded a small bursary of €500, and invited to pitch to a panel during the festival. One lucky film maker will be chosen, and further awarded a bursary of €2,500 to write the script, plus a studio space for six months in Droichead Arts Centre, Barlow House.

The festival is funded by the Arts Council, Meath County Council Arts Office, Louth County Council, in partnership with LOVE Drogheda BIDS.

Facebook: @boynevalleyinternationalfilmfestival Twitter: @boynevalleyiff

Instagram: @boynevalleyiff

YouTube Trailer: https://youtu.be/1H6PtgW2gXs