Big boost for region with new Knowth visitor experience launch

Minister Catherine Martin and Paul Kelly CEO Fáilte Ireland, at the official opening of the Knowth Visitor Experience in Co. Meath. Photo: Julien Behal.

A new visitor experience at Knowth, Co. Meath has been officially launched, which Fáilte Ireland estimates will support 266 additional jobs in the Meath area and generate €1.6m in additional tourism revenue over five years.

Launched by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media Catherine Martin TD last week, Fáilte Ireland invested almost €1.4m into the new tourist attraction.

“Knowth is one of the most culturally significant sites in Ireland, and indeed Europe. The new visitor experience will allow domestic and international visitors to step back in time and immerse themselves in our rich Megalithic culture,” said Minister Martin, “This attraction will add another unique element to the tourism offering at Brú na Bóinne, encouraging more people to visit Meath and the surrounding region, and generating significant economic impact for the area.”

The enhanced experience includes improved interpretation to tell the story of the history of the 50-year archaeological excavation of the site by Professor George Egan, the significance of the site’s Megalithic art and its importance in national and international terms.

It is a continuation of the upgraded Brú na Bóinne visitor experience offering a large digital exhibition exploring the rock art of Knowth and accompanied by engaging interactives and audio visuals. The investment includes toilets and an upgraded OPW parking facility to accommodate a new fleet of electric buses developed using sustainable tourism principles to minimise visitor impact to the site.

“For tourism to recover, we must have stand out attractions to entice visitors, domestic and international, to explore Ireland,” added Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland.

“The new visitor experience at Knowth will attract more visitors to the region, support new jobs and has been executed in a sustainable way to ensure this historically important site is preserved for generations to come. It will also relieve some of the existing pressure at Newgrange by offering visitors an additional experience, as well as extending visitor dwell time in the Boyne Valley.”

The new development forms the second phase of a three-phase investment worth €7m into Brú na Bóinne. Previous investment included redevelopment of the visitor centre at Brú na Bóinne while the development of new visitor facilities at Newgrange will be completed in the final phase.