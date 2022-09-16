Bench warrant issued for arrest of man (59) who demanded gardai drive him home and called officers ‘f**king idiots’

A 59-year-old man who demanded gardaí drive him home has been convicted in his absence of three Public Order charges.

A bench warrant was issued for sentence of Paul Kelly, Cedarwood Park, Cox’s Demesne, Dundalk.

He was found guilty of using or engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting behaviour or words, failing to comply with the direction of a garda and being intoxicated in a public place at Aisling Park on 2 May last.

Gda Christopher Hennessy gave evidence that at 5.20pm he was on mobile patrol accompanied by two colleagues. They were stopped outside a residence.

He noticed a man walking towards the vehicle from behind. This person went to the passenger side. He was clearly intoxicated and was holding on to the vehicle for support.

He demanded that the guards drive him home and on being informed they were not a taxi, the defendant called the two guards in the front ‘f***ing idiots’.

When he saw the other officer in the rear he asked, ‘Who’s the s**t in the back?’

On two occasions, Gda Hennessy continued, Kelly was directed to leave and refused each time.

He again called the gardaí ‘f***ing idiots’.

The witness said he got out of the car and informed the defendant he was going to be arrested.

The defendant replied, ‘I will thump the head of you’.

Kelly became ‘highly aggressive’ and had to be restrained to the ground.

The court heard of eight previous convictions.

Judge McKiernan issued a bench warrant for sentence.