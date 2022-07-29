Louth

Beautiful Louth home and stables for sale for €850,000 in Ravensdale

This four-bedroomed house and stables at the Deerpark, Ravensdale, Co Louth is on the market for €850,000 Expand
Deerpark Expand
Entrance hall Expand
Looking over the entrance hall Expand
Reception room Expand
Kitchen Expand
Kitchen Expand
Doors open to the garden Expand
Bathroom Expand
Bathroom Expand
One of the four bedrooms Expand
Utility room Expand
View to the rear of the property Expand
The rear of the house Expand
The stables and tack room Expand
The stables and tackroom Expand
The house and stables Expand
The entrance Expand

This four-bedroomed house and stables at the Deerpark, Ravensdale, Co Louth is on the market for €850,000

Margaret Roddy

Not many houses come to the market complete with a stable block but that’s just what this magnificent house at the Deerpark, Ravensdale, just off the main Dundalk to Carlingford Road has to offer.

Situated on a 2.2 acres with beautiful views of the mountains and nearby Trumpet Hill, this two-storey five bedroomed property is beautifully presented.

There’s an air of calm luxury thanks to the extensive use of white on the walls which are the perfect backdrop to the carefully chosen furniture and accessories.

The large double-height panelled entrance hall with a herring bone wooden floorsets the tone for this relaxed family home which combines traditional and contemporary design.

The black and white chequerboard flooring, Christoff hand built and painted  units,  with matching island and breakfast bar, Rangemaster  6-ring cooker, fireplace and seating area make for a kitchen that’s striking yet homely, with a large utility room.

There are two good-sized reception rooms, one with with a stove set in a fireplace, while the other has doors that open out onto the grounds outside.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, two en suite, a dressing room, and landing overlooking the entrance hall.

There extensive gardens surrounding the house, as well as stables for five horses and a tack room.

Located on the main Dundalk to Carlingford Road, the house is close to Ballymascanlon Hotel and golf course, and is just a short distance from the M1 motorway. 

The house is for sale through DNG Duffy with a guide price of €850,000

