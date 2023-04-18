Battle continues to get taxi access to Drogheda bus depot

Louth Aontú representative Michael O’Dowd has hit out at Bus Eireann and their decision to prohibit access to the bus depot for Taxis.

In a letter to the organisation he has called on them to reverse this decision and highlighted how the situation in Drogheda totally contravenes best practice when it comes to disability access.

“Design guidelines produced by the Irish Wheelchair Association are very clear, and drop off points for disability access must be as close as possible to the bus terminal and within sight of it , on level ground and provide shelter from the elements. The new situation in Drogheda fails on all these counts,” said the former Mayor of Drogheda.

“It should also be remembered that drop off points are also pick up points and the gradient from the bus depot to the allocated parking area is hugely challenging for wheelchair users.

O’Dowd has also highlighted the fact that Bus Eireann does not at present have an Access Officer which is a requirement for all public bodies.

‘The company has accepted that this role is important and have undertaken to fill it as quickly as possible, however that’s scant consolation for those with a disability who depend on informed decisions for in relation to the built environment,” he added.

“This is of vital importance as without the ability to get out and about, people with disabilities will never achieve a full integration.

“The bottom line is that Bus Eireann need to allow access for taxis and I will campaign to make this happen”.