‘Bad Brigid’ authors to give inaugural Dorothy MacArdle lecture at DkIT

Staff from DkIT and Dundalk Credit Union an the launch of the Dorothy MacArdle lecture

The authors of the bestselling book, ‘Bad Bridget: Crime, Mayhem and the Lives of Irish Emigrant Women’, historians historians, Dr. Elaine Farrell and Dr. Leanne McCormick, will give the inaugural Dorothy Macardle Humanities Lecture on Tuesday April 25 at 2.30pm in the Whitaker Theatre, Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT).

Dorothy Macardle, born in Dundalk in 1889, was a teacher, political activist, successful novelist, playwright, critic, historian and social campaigner for women’s and children’s rights, with a particular interest in refugees.

Each year the Institute hope to bring a leading academic to DkIT to present a public lecture for students and faculty based on a theme which celebrates Macardle’s many interests concentrating mainly on the general humanities area, with a focus on identity, place and community. DkIT are honoured to launch this annual lecture in her honour, which is generously supported by Dundalk Credit Union.

The authors who will lecture at the event, Dr Farrell and Dr McCormick recently published a chart-topping book which is based on their popular podcast, Bad Bridget, which aims to recover the lives of deviant Irish women who travelled to America and Canada during the nineteenth and early twentieth century, with a focus on New York, Boston, and Toronto.