Awards on the menu for local restaurants at Yes Chef event

Drogheda man Shane Smyth cut quite the dsh in his floral jacket as MC for the event - pictured with his wife Nicci.

Celebrations went into the wee small hours for Tina, Wayne and the rest of the team behind award-winning No 3 in Collon.

Some of the finest restaurants in Ireland are on our doorsteps in Co Meath, and that's official! It was a Meath hat trick at the Yes Chef awards in Limerick recently, with a double-win for the Cross Guns Gastro Pub, which saw Jack Bell win Young Chef of the Year, while they scooped Modern Gastro Pub of The Year 2022.

Jack was born, raised and trained in Drogheda, so it is a technical win for the town!

Also topping the polls for the Boyne Valley were No.3 Wine Bar & Restaurant in Collon, which was named Wine Bar of The Year 2022 and Inside Out in Slane named Casual Dining Restaurant of The Year 2022.

It was a long awaited celebration of the hospitality industry in Ireland when the finest chefs, front of house, staff and management gathered in the Limerick Strand Hotel on May 31st. Colleagues and friends from across the island came together to support each other on this emotional night where the best in Ireland were revealed.

The sell-out gig saw over 140 awards delivered covering all aspects of the industry. New awards included Steakhouse of the Year, Wine Bar of the Year and Outdoor Dining Space of

the Year.

“There was an atmosphere of jubilation in the room and it’s wonderful to see an industry that was decimated, bounce back so quickly,” says Shane Smith, Managing Director of NI Media, and a proud Drogheda man himself. “People in the hospitality industry have proved themselves to be innovative, resilient and creative and the passion they have for what they do shone through at the awards.”

PJ O'Hare's of Carlingford was also shortlisted in the Traditional Gastro Pub of The Year category.